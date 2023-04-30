Dialog Axiata, Sri Lanka's leading quad-play connectivity provider, has made a significant contribution to the country's connectivity and digitization efforts with the landing of its third subsea cable in Sri Lanka. The India Asia Xpress (IAX) submarine cable system, developed by Reliance Jio in partnership with Dialog Axiata, landed at Matara on April 15th, making it the ninth subsea cable to reach Sri Lanka, according to a LinkedIn post by the Head of Subsea and Connectivity Business at Dialog Axiata.

IAX cable system RFS by Q3 2023

The IAX cable system is expected to be ready for service by Q3 2023 and will connect Hulhumale in the Maldives directly with Mumbai and Singapore, with additional branches to five countries, including Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. The IAX cable system is part of a system comprising two main cables, including the India Europe Xpress (IEX) cable, which will stretch from India to the Middle East and Europe via a landing in Savona, Italy.

Dialog Axiata Subsea Cables

With the addition of the IAX cable, Dialog Axiata has become a key player in Sri Lanka's connectivity infrastructure. The company has already landed two other subsea cables in Sri Lanka, including the Bay of Bengal Gateway (BBG) and the Maldives Sri Lanka Cable System (MSC). These investments have helped to convert Sri Lanka into a connectivity hub in the region and support the country's efforts towards digitization.

As Sri Lanka's number-one network with the fastest and widest coverage, Dialog Axiata is committed to providing innovative connectivity solutions that meet the needs of its customers. With the addition of the IAX cable system, the company is well-positioned to continue leading Sri Lanka's connectivity revolution and contribute to the country's economic growth.

India Asia Xpress (IAX)

The India Asia Xpress (IAX) is a subsea cable system spanning 5,791 kilometres with multiple landing points across several countries. Supplied by Subcom, the cable system features landing points in Chennai and Mumbai in India, Morib in Malaysia, Hulhumale in the Maldives, Tuas in Singapore, Matara in Sri Lanka, and Satun in Thailand. The IAX cable system is designed to provide direct connections between these locations and support high-speed data transfer for businesses and individuals across the region.