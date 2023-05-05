This month's opening week promises an impressive line-up of entertainment on digital platforms. Several web series are expected to captivate binge-watchers, from intriguing fantasy dramas to space operas. All of these recent releases are noteworthy. If you haven't already, it's worth renewing your monthly OTT subscriptions to watch these online series premiering in the first week of May.

In the first week of May, Netflix, Zee5, and other streaming services are releasing a plethora of new TV shows, movies, and series.

Love Village

"Love Village" is a Japanese romance television series in which a group of singles aged 35 and up from various backgrounds relocate to a country house in search of a second chance at love. Atsushi Tamura, Becky, and Yutaka Izumihara are the series' main characters.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: May 2, 2023

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" is a prequel spin-off to the popular Bridgerton series. It follows the journey of young Queen Charlotte, who rises to fame after marrying King George of England. India Amarteiflo, Adjoa Andoh, and Michelle Fairley are among the ensemble cast in Shonda Rhimes' series. The show will delve into the Queen's past and examine her realm, which is filled with intrigue, controversy, and secrets. It will be available on Netflix on May 4.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: May 4, 2023

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2

The second installment of Star Wars: Visions is set to release soon. The animated anthology showcases Star Wars from the perspective of seven Japanese animation studios that create some of the best anime globally. The cast includes David Harbour, Karen Fukuhara, Simu Liu, Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, and several other notable actors.

Where to Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: May 4, 2023

Sanctuary

The Netflix drama "Sanctuary" centers on Kiyushi Oze, a teenage Sumo wrestler who enters the lucrative business just for the money but finds that his journey is fraught with difficulties. The program claims to provide a close-up view of the customary sumo wrestling environment and examine the nuances of the activity. Sho Aoyagi, Atsushi Ito, and Ryo Ryusei are among the ensemble cast members. Fans of sports dramas are eagerly awaiting its premiere, which is scheduled for May 4.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: May 4, 2023

Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo

An action-packed drama series called "Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo" centers on a matriarch (Dimple Kapadia), her daughter, and daughters-in-law who control a narcotics cartel. The cast of the program includes Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar, who all make for a fascinating ensemble. The series, which was created by Himi Adajania, promises to be a rollercoaster ride full of surprises. Fans can't wait to watch the strong women from the program in action when it debuts on May 5.

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: May 5, 2023

Fireflies: Parth aur Jugnu

The fantasy drama series "Fireflies: Parth aur Jugnu" recounts the exploits of a lonely adolescent who makes friends with an enigmatic boy who lives in the bush. They set out on an adventure to save a mystical tree together. The performance promises to be both aesthetically gorgeous and psychologically intriguing. It will debut on ZEE5 on May 5.

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Release Date: May 5, 2023

Leaked!

The new high school drama created by Ektaa Kapoor follows a group of affluent, rebellious, and competitive adolescents whose lives are turned upside down by the suicide of one of their friends.

Where to Watch: Amazon miniTV

Release Date: May 5, 2023