BIF: Telecom and Broadcasting Sector to Benefit from TRAI’s EoDB Recommendations

Telecom and Broadcasting sectors in India are set to benefit from recently announced recommendations by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to ease the burden of compliance and streamline the verification process for license fees and spectrum usage charges, according to Broadband India Forum (BIF).

The TRAI's recommendations also include granting critical and essential service status to submarine cable laying and repair and creating a single window portal for inter-departmental and inter-ministerial clearances. The move is seen as a major step forward for the industry, which has undergone significant technological changes over the last three decades.

Commenting on the recommendations, TV Ramachandran, President of the Broadband India Forum, said: "Coming on the footsteps of the recently announced Space Policy 2023, these proposed reforms in Ease of Doing Business, along with the new Space Policy, are likely to give a big boost to the entire Satellite Communications and Broadcasting sector."

TRAI Suggestions

The suggestions made by the regulator for ease of doing business (EoDB) in the telecom sector include reducing the heavy compliance burden on the operators, simplifying the verification process for license fees and spectrum usage charges, granting critical and essential service status to submarine cable laying and repair, and a single window portal for inter-departmental and/or inter-ministerial clearances-all of which are extremely progressive steps.

Recommendations Welcomed by industry stakeholders

The TRAI's recommendations for ease of doing business (EoDB) have been welcomed by industry stakeholders, who believe they will help to facilitate healthy and rapid growth in the digital economy. The recommendations are also seen as timely, given the remarkable transformation that has taken place in the space sector over the same period.

The move aims to create a more conducive environment for doing business in the digital economy and comes as part of a broader push to modernize the sector, says BIF.