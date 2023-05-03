The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released recommendations on 'Ease of Doing Business in Telecom and Broadcasting Sector'. The focus area of the government in the recent decade has been identified as Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), which is a recognition of the fact that business and enterprise need to be enabled. The government is striving to improve the business environment at every stage across all sectors, according to the release.

TRAI's responsibility to improve business environment

As a sector regulator, TRAI has the responsibility to improve the business environment in the telecom and broadcasting sector. Hence, TRAI has suo-moto floated a consultation paper on "Ease of Doing Business in Telecom and Broadcasting Sector" on December 8, 2021. Previously, it undertook EoDB consultation mainly specific to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB).

Comprehensive review of end-to-end processes

However, the current exercise spans across multiple ministries/departments. The EoDB requires a comprehensive review of end-to-end processes with a "Whole of Government" approach. One application - one window should suffice for all inter-ministerial approvals.

Stakeholders invited to submit comments

Stakeholders were invited to submit written comments and counter-comments on the Consultation Paper by February 9, 2022, and February 23, 2022, respectively. The TRAI received 45 comments and four counter comments from various stakeholders. An Open House Discussion (OHD) was also convened on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper on April 21, 2022, through online mode.

According to the statement, This comprehensive exercise on EoDB entailed deeper analysis. The application process, compliance process, information submission, and payment process through the life-cycle of licenses have been studied. Keeping with its tradition, the TRAI displayed all comments and counter-comments on its website.

The TRAI team engaged with the respective officers/officials. This collaborative and conciliatory approach has already started helping policy makers to identify redundant processes/information. Already, quite a few reforms have been undertaken by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and MIB.

TRAI committed to orderly growth of telecom and broadcasting sectors

The EoDB is not a one-time activity. It is a continuous process. Therefore, the TRAI, through these recommendations, proposes the establishment of a standing committee with a focus on EoDB. The TRAI envisions that such an eco-system will pave the way for periodic reviews and further reforms.

The quick implementation of these recommendations will engender growth of these sectors. The recommendations strive to create a process-based approach on EoDB. The TRAI remains committed to creating and nurturing conditions for the orderly growth of the two sectors.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has made the full text of its recommendations on "Ease of Doing Business in Telecom and Broadcasting Sector" available on its website.