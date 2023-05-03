OneWeb and NOW Corporation Partner to Bring High-Speed Connectivity to the Philippines

OneWeb, a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NOW Corporation, a publicly listed firm in the Philippine Stock Exchange. The agreement aims to provide high-speed, low-latency broadband connectivity to the Philippines through the satellite technology of OneWeb and NOW Corp's existing broadband service. In April, the Philippines proposed a partnership with the US and India to build digital public infrastructure in the country.

Partnership to provide enhanced broadband services to critical infrastructure sectors

With the partnership, OneWeb's LEO satellites will provide seamless connectivity to sectors including government, aviation, maritime, military, energy, healthcare, and banking, enabling NOW to offer a wide range of enhanced broadband services. NOW will work closely with OneWeb to deliver stable, high-speed, low-latency broadband connectivity with committed information rates (CIR) to serve critical infrastructure and Industries.

NOW Corporation's alliance with OneWeb supported by US government

According to the statement, "NOW's alliance with OneWeb and with the support of the United States government to the NOW Group will provide clean, secure, and SLA-based connectivity to critical infrastructures such as banks, hospitals, schools, mining sites, power plants, government, and all other entities under the country's digital economy."

"NOW Telecom is perhaps the only franchised Philippine telecom company that includes a mandate to operate in the outer space, making us able to cover the whole archipelago."

OneWeb set to complete global coverage rollout in 2023

By tapping into the power of OneWeb's global network, NOW will be able to extend services into hard-to-reach areas and enhance the speed, latency, and resiliency of its existing offerings. OneWeb is set to complete its rollout of global coverage this year, with its constellation of LEO satellites now fully built out.