OneWeb Neom JV Joins Digital Cooperation Organisation

OneWeb, a company that provides low Earth orbit satellite connectivity, announced that OneWeb NEOM JV, a joint venture between OneWeb and NEOM in Saudi Arabia, has been accepted as an observer member of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO). The DCO, established in November 2020, aims to promote digital prosperity by accelerating the growth of the digital economy and currently includes 13 member states representing over 600 million people.

OneWeb to gain insights into the Initiatives

Membership in the DCO will allow OneWeb to gain insights into the initiatives the organization is undertaking in member countries like Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, as well as in the broader digital world, with a view to accelerating the growth of the digital economy among DCO member populations.

Milestone for OneWeb in the MENA region

The move is another milestone for OneWeb in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, reflecting the increasing demand for connectivity across the area and OneWeb's capacity to support digital transformation through collaboration with local service providers and infrastructure. OneWeb remains on course to activate its coverage solutions in the region and worldwide in 2023.

"The OneWeb NEOM JV shares the DCO's vision of providing sustainable and inclusive connectivity to the most difficult-to-reach communities. Through membership of the DCO, OneWeb and NEOM's joint venture will work with member countries and partners to leverage OneWeb's low Earth orbit constellation to bridge the digital divide across the DCO member states."

According to the statement, "The 'Bridging the Gap' report found that the lack of reliable and efficient internet connectivity is one of the biggest challenges facing communities and businesses globally. Without connectivity, it is nearly impossible for countries to create and leverage inclusive digital economies that benefit everyone. Low Earth orbit constellations can provide high-performance satellite connectivity services across underserviced areas and will play a crucial role in closing the connectivity gap."

OneWeb Launch 18

OneWeb recently concluded the deployment of 36 satellites from NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) via its 18th launch, and third this year. The satellites were launched from Sriharikota, India, and separated successfully over a period of 1 hour and 14 minutes, bringing OneWeb’s total constellation to 618 satellites, with 588 planned for global coverage.

The deployment marks OneWeb’s second satellite launch from India, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering connectivity across the country, including the most remote areas. With this launch OneWeb is ready for delivering global services as OneWeb constellation crosses milestone for global coverage.