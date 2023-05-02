TRAI to Examine BSNL and Vodafone Idea Unlimited Data Plans: Report

Reported by Aparna R 3

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is investigating the unlimited data plans offered by BSNL and Vodafone Idea as part of an ongoing probe into Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel's unlimited 5G plans. TRAI is examining the price points and context of the unlimited data plans, and determining if they are offering predatory pricing.

Highlights

  • TRAI is examining the unlimited data plans offered by BSNL and Vodafone Idea as part of its investigation into unlimited 5G data plans by Jio and Airtel.
  • TRAI's move has put BSNL and Vodafone Idea's unlimited data plans under scrutiny.
  • TRAI may direct Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel to stop offering unlimited data in their 5G tariff plans.

Follow Us

TRAI to Examine BSNL and Vodafone Idea Unlimited Data Plans: Report

As part of an ongoing investigation into Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel's unlimited 5G data plans, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is scrutinising the unlimited data plans offered by state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Vodafone Idea (Vi), according to a report by ETTelecom. Airtel and Jio are offering Unlimited 5G data as part of their 5G rollout plans for wider technology adoption.

Also Read: TRAI to Direct Telecom Operators to Report 5G Users Separately: Report

"We are told that both BSNL and Vodafone Idea are also offering unlimited plans and have sought information from the two telcos," the report quoted a senior TRAI official, adding that it has widened the ambit of its investigation of unlimited 5G data tariff currently offered by top two telecom carriers.

"TRAI is analysing the matter as in what context and price points BSNL and Vodafone Idea are offering these 3G-4G unlimited data plans, and seeing whether they are offering predatory pricing," the official quoted in the report added.

Also Read: BSNL Offers These Best Prepaid Data Packs as of Today

Unlimited Data Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecommunications company, offers Unlimited Data Benefits with no fair usage policy (FUP) limit, along with Unlimited Voice calls under a popular prepaid plan of Rs 398 and Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers a yearly (365 days) plan at Rs 2,999, offering 850GB data with no limit on daily data usage.

BSNL Rs 398 plan now offers Unlimited Data with speed reduced to 40 kbps after 120GB with 30 days validity along with voice and other benefits. The telco has recently revised the data benefits from Unlimited to 120GB.

Also Read: TRAI to Direct Jio and Airtel to Stop Offering Unlimited 5G Data: Report

According to an earlier report, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is likely to direct Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel to stop offering unlimited data in their 5G tariff plans. TRAI has concluded that offering unlimited data as part of any plan is against the fair usage policy principle of tariff regulations, therefore, the two should stop it.

With this move, the Unlimited data plan offerings from BSNL on 3G and Vodafone Idea on 4G are under the scrutiny of TRAI.

Reported By

Aparna, from a journalism background, closely follows the developments in the telecom Industry.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments