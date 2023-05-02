iPhone 14 available at discount: Where to buy it from?

As the launch of the iPhone 15 is approaching, Apple's latest model, the iPhone 14, is already up for sale with some great discount offers. While the official price of the iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB storage model, various third-party platforms are offering discounts. Here's a look at where you can buy the iPhone 14 from and at what price.

iPhone 14 discount on Vijay Sales

Vijay Sales is offering the iPhone 14 at a discounted price starting from Rs 70,999. Additionally, HDFC Bank customers can avail of a flat discount of Rs 4000, reducing the price to Rs 66,999. Other bank offers and exchange offers are also available.

iPhone 14 discount on Amazon

On Amazon, the iPhone 14 is available at a discounted price starting from Rs 71,999. HDFC Bank customers can get a flat discount of Rs 4000, bringing down the price to Rs 67,999. Other bank offers and exchange offers are also available, but the HDFC offer provides the best deal.

iPhone 14 discount on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering the iPhone 14 at a starting price of Rs 69,999 (only for the red colour variant). HDFC Bank customers can get a flat discount of Rs 4000, bringing down the price to Rs 65,999. Other bank offers and exchange offers are also available, but the HDFC offer provides the best deal.

iPhone 14 discount on Croma

Croma is offering the iPhone 14 at a discounted price starting from Rs 71,999. HDFC Bank customers can avail of a flat discount of Rs 4000, reducing the price to Rs 67,999.

Considering all the offers, Flipkart offers the best deal on the iPhone 14. If you wish to exchange your old phone, you can get the iPhone 14 at an even cheaper price. It is advisable to exchange an old iPhone model as it will fetch a better exchange value.