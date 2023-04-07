iPhone 14 Yellow Gets a Discount of Rs 12000

Apple launched the iPhone 14 a few weeks back in a new Yellow colour. This time, the new coloured iPhone didn't come for the Pro models but only for the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. The device got a mixed reaction from the market. Many users have called it the worst colour on an iPhone ever, however, some seem to really enjoy its uniqueness. The best way to find out whether you like it or not is to check it physically at an Apple store because the images or videos may not reflect the true look of the device. Anyway, the device is currently at a discount of Rs 12000 on Flipkart. It's a good deal, given iPhone 14 is a powerful device. Let's check out the price of the smartphone right now.

iPhone 14 Yellow Price in India

The iPhone 14 Yellow is currently selling at a discount of Rs 12000 on its base 128GB memory variant. The actual price of the smartphone is Rs 79,900, and currently, it is retailing for Rs 71,999 on Flipkart. If you have an HDFC Bank credit or a debit card, then you can also get a discount of Rs 4,000 further on the purchase of this device. The device comes with a warranty of one year. Note that if this is the first iPhone you are purchasing, then you will have to get the charging brick separately, as Apple stopped giving it with the box in 2020.

The iPhone 14 is powered by the powerful A15 Bionic SoC and has a dual-camera setup at the rear. The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is equipped with pretty powerful speakers. You can alternatively check out the iPhone 14 Plus Yellow, which is starting at Rs 79,999 only and can be further discounted by Rs 4000 with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card.