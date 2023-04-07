Five Must-Watch Films on OTT Platforms in the First Week of April

April brings with it a slew of new films on OTT platforms to enjoy, even as the Indian Premier League (IPL) season heats up. So whether it's a busy weekday or a relaxing weekend, the 16th season of the IPL has started, and digital platforms are ready to take viewers on a thrilling journey with a variety of movies releasing in the first week of April.

Here are six films available on OTT platforms for the first week of April:

Pallu Padama Paathuka

Directed by Vijay Varadharaj, this Tamil-language zombie comedy features five young people who decide to fend off a horde of zombies instead of taking their own lives due to personal problems. The movie stars Dinesh, Sanchita Shetty, Shiva Shah Ra, and others and is produced by Blue Ghost Productions. The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting April 2, 2023.

Hondisi Bareyiri

Directed by Ramenahalli Jagannatha, this Kannada-language coming-of-age drama focuses on the lives of five engineering college students as they navigate adolescence and overcome life's obstacles. The movie features actors such as Shri Mahadev, Naveen Shankar, Pallavi Raveendranath, and Samyuktha Hornad. It has received favourable reviews from both audiences and critics since its theatrical release in February 2023. The movie will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting April 1, 2023.

Chupa

This American family adventure film was directed by Jonas Cuaron and produced by Chris Columbus, Michael Barnathan, and Mark Radcliffe. The story follows Alex, a lonely young man who befriends the Chupacabra while visiting his relatives in Mexico. To protect his new friend from harm, he embarks on an adventure. The movie stars Evan Whitten, Demian Bichir, Julio Cedillo, and Alex Knight and will be available on Netflix starting April 7, 2023.

Romancham

This horror comedy movie directed by Antony Sony will only be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting on April 7, 2023. It stars Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, and Anoop Menon. The plot centres around a group of friends who visit a haunted house and encounter paranormal activity. The film will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Ayothi

This crime drama, directed by Manthira Moorthy, features Master Advaith, Preethi Asrani, and Pugazh. A man is falsely accused of a crime and must try to clear his name while defending himself from those trying to harm him. The movie will be available on Zee5 starting April 7, 2023.