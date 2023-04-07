Five Must-Watch Films on OTT Platforms in the First Week of April

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Let's look at the five new movies that will be available on different OTT platforms in the first week of April. The list includes Tamil, Kannada, American, and Indian films of different genres, such as horror comedy, crime drama, and coming-of-age drama.

Highlights

  • Five movies to be available on different OTT platforms in the first week of April.
  • The movies include a Tamil zombie comedy, a Kannada coming-of-age drama, and an American family adventure.
  • Horror-comedy and crime drama movies are also part of the line-up.

Follow Us

Five Must-Watch Films on OTT Platforms in the First Week of April

April brings with it a slew of new films on OTT platforms to enjoy, even as the Indian Premier League (IPL) season heats up. So whether it's a busy weekday or a relaxing weekend, the 16th season of the IPL has started, and digital platforms are ready to take viewers on a thrilling journey with a variety of movies releasing in the first week of April.

Also Read: 5 Indian Webseries Available on OTT That Are Completely Safe to Watch With Family

Here are six films available on OTT platforms for the first week of April:

Pallu Padama Paathuka

Directed by Vijay Varadharaj, this Tamil-language zombie comedy features five young people who decide to fend off a horde of zombies instead of taking their own lives due to personal problems. The movie stars Dinesh, Sanchita Shetty, Shiva Shah Ra, and others and is produced by Blue Ghost Productions. The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting April 2, 2023.

Hondisi Bareyiri

Directed by Ramenahalli Jagannatha, this Kannada-language coming-of-age drama focuses on the lives of five engineering college students as they navigate adolescence and overcome life's obstacles. The movie features actors such as Shri Mahadev, Naveen Shankar, Pallavi Raveendranath, and Samyuktha Hornad. It has received favourable reviews from both audiences and critics since its theatrical release in February 2023. The movie will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting April 1, 2023.

Also Read: Airtel Data Packs for Your Streaming Needs This Cricket Season

Chupa

This American family adventure film was directed by Jonas Cuaron and produced by Chris Columbus, Michael Barnathan, and Mark Radcliffe. The story follows Alex, a lonely young man who befriends the Chupacabra while visiting his relatives in Mexico. To protect his new friend from harm, he embarks on an adventure. The movie stars Evan Whitten, Demian Bichir, Julio Cedillo, and Alex Knight and will be available on Netflix starting April 7, 2023.

Romancham

This horror comedy movie directed by Antony Sony will only be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting on April 7, 2023. It stars Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, and Anoop Menon. The plot centres around a group of friends who visit a haunted house and encounter paranormal activity. The film will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Also Read: Tata Play Expands Regional Content Offering With Telugu Classics

Ayothi

This crime drama, directed by Manthira Moorthy, features Master Advaith, Preethi Asrani, and Pugazh. A man is falsely accused of a crime and must try to clear his name while defending himself from those trying to harm him. The movie will be available on Zee5 starting April 7, 2023.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments