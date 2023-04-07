Africell’s Rapid Growth in Angola Fueled by Csmart Digital BSS Platform

Africell, a telecommunications company, has achieved impressive growth in Angola with over 7 million subscribers in just eight months. This growth was made possible through the use of Csmart, a digital BSS platform built on TM Forum's ODA and Open API standards.

Highlights

  • Africell gained over 7 million subscribers in Angola in just 8 months.
  • Csmart, a digital BSS platform, helped Africell monetize their business model and execute their market timelines efficiently.
  • Africell's growth exceeded expectations and demonstrated strong demand for quality and affordable telecommunications services in Angola.

Africell, a new telecommunications company, has experienced impressive growth in Angola, with over 7 million subscribers acquired within just eight months of launching their services. This growth was made possible through the use of a digital BSS platform, Csmart, that is built on TM Forum's ODA and Open API standards.

Csmart Facilitated Africell to Monetize Business Model

According to the statement, Csmart facilitated Africell to monetize its business model, network, service, and experience on a large scale, providing reliable services and executing their market timelines efficiently. In addition, the platform helped Africell to bring new products to market, delivering affordable and reliable services that make a positive difference to customers.

Covalense Digital's CEO, Sreenivas Peesapati, expressed his commitment to Africell's vision of affordability, reliability, and customer experience, saying that Csmart would "catapult Africell's leadership in providing seamless connectivity and customer experience across Africa."

According to Faissal Abdallah, Africell Angola's CTO, "Africell's growth in Angola has outperformed expectations, indicating huge pent-up demand in Angola for quality and affordable telecommunications services. Csmart has been a key part of the story so far, giving us a solid technical footing on which to build our customer base in Luanda and Benguela."

Africell's rapid growth in Angola demonstrates the importance of investing in digital solutions to meet the growth requirements of innovative telecom players. With Csmart, Africell was able to build a customer base quickly and efficiently, providing reliable services that meet the needs of their customers.

Africell is a fast-growing mobile network operator with a pan-African footprint, providing fast and reliable mobile network coverage and related technology services to over 20 million subscribers.

