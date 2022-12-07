Africell Angola Announces Service Expansion to Benguela

New market entrant Africell Angola says it is launching mobile services in Benguela Province in the west of Angola, thus accomplishing the second phase of what it describes as its ambitious national rollout strategy. As a welcome offer, Africell is welcoming new customers in Benguela Province with free on-net calls until further announcement.

Expansion of Services to Angola's second city

After just eight months of starting the operations, Africell expanded to Benguela Province, and the network now covers a population of approximately 11 million people.

The initial launch in Luanda in April 2022 gave mobile users in the capital region of Angola access to lower prices and faster connectivity than ever before. Now, activating services in Benguela Province extends the initial advantages for Angola's dynamic second city, offering individuals, households and businesses a powerful new platform for digital participation.

Benguela Province

Expansion into Benguela Province advances Africell's long-term project of providing secure and reliable connectivity to the whole of Angola. With a population of over two million people, a vibrant cultural life, and strategic importance as a port and trading hub, Benguela is a logical territory for the first significant expansion of Africell coverage in Angola, with Lubango the next province scheduled to gain coverage by the second half of 2023.

5G enabled Network in Benguela City

Africell's products and services will be available through Africell branded stores in Benguela city and its surroundings. As in Luanda, Africell Angola's network in Benguela city is 5G-enabled. Furthermore, the network is built using secure and state-of-the-art Nokia equipment.

Commenting on the Expansion, Chris Lundh, Africell Angola's CEO, says: "Africell's immediately positive impact in Angola proves the benefits of competition in the mobile sector. The rapid and enthusiastic uptake of Africell services in Luanda revealed strong pent-up demand for a more reliable, affordable, and straightforward telecommunications operator. We targeted Benguela Province for the next phase of our national rollout campaign because of its character as a lively and innovative urban center. We are excited that mobile users in Benguela now have direct access to Africell services, and we are looking forward to transforming their experience of digital communications.

Africell is the only mobile network provider in sub-Saharan Africa that is owned by the US. Through the Development Finance Corporation, the US government is the company's largest external investor. The launch of Africell in Angola in April 2022 marked the beginning of a new era for the country's telecommunications industry.