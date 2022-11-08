OneWeb to Help Airtel Africa Provide Enhanced Connectivity with Satellite Broadband

OneWeb, a major Satcom (satellite communications) company, announced signing a Partnership Agreement with Airtel Africa, the second largest telecom operator offering wireless connectivity and mobile money services in Africa. With this agreement, OneWeb will be able to deliver high-speed, low-latency Low Earth Orbit Connectivity services to Enterprise and Government customers.

Satcom Services for a Range of Use-Cases:

The partnership focuses on delivering Satcom (satellite communication services) for a range of use cases, including connectivity in agriculture, hospitals, hotels, rural areas, schools and the mining and energy sectors. OneWeb and Airtel Africa will also provide critical backhaul in unserved and underserved regions of the continent.

This partnership announcement is in addition to OneWeb's existing initiatives in Africa, which include installations of Satellite Network Portals (SNP) in Angola, South Africa, Ghana, Senegal and Mauritius.

OneWeb remains on track to start its coverage solutions in Africa with just four more months for the launch and elsewhere around the world in 2023.

Enhanced Connectivity across Africa

OneWeb can provide high-performance service across Africa, even in the hardest-to-reach places, thus improving connectivity for a range of use cases. Through this partnership, Airtel Africa will be able to support entrepreneurs, corporates, SMEs and governments to do business everywhere in Africa and be a part of Africa's growth story.

OneWeb and Airtel Africa plan to achieve full coverage in 2023 across Airtel Africa's footprint, comprising 14 countries in East, Central and West Africa.