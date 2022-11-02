Viacom18 will Exclusively Present South African T20 Cricket League in India

Viacom18 Sports has just announced a new partnership with SA20, the recently launched T20 cricket league of South Africa. Under this partnership, the sports network will exclusively present the SA20 tournament to cricket fans in India. Viacom18, owned by Reliance Industries Limited, will work closely with SA20 to grow and engage cricket fans in the country. South Africa has produced some excellent cricketers over the decades and has a strong domestic setup that needs more opportunities to create the kind of magic IPL (India Premier League) did.

There will be six teams in the cricket tournament, which will play each other twice during the league in a round-robin stage before the semis and finals. In all, 33 matches will be played over four weeks starting January 10, 2023. The six teams – Joburg Super Kings, Pretoria Capitals, Durban’s Super Giants, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town, are owned by groups that have teams across various global leagues, including the Indian Premier League.

“We continue to offer fans an immersive and engaging experience by strengthening our sports portfolio with some of the best cricket action through SA20,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “T20 is the most popular cricket format with Indian fans. The history and legacy of South Africa cricket and the popularity of South African cricketers in India make it a thrilling proposition for cricket fans in India. We expect significant viewership and fan engagement as the event will be played in prime-time.”

“Today is a ground-breaking day for South African cricket. This long-term partnership between the SA20 and Viacom18 as our official Indian broadcaster is a catalyst that supports our ambitions to build the world’s second biggest league,” said SA20 League Commissioner and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith. “With 6 IPL owners expanding their brands in South Africa, Viacom18 are the perfect partner to take the SA20 into the homes of the passionate and cricket-loving Indian market.”

“The benefits to domestic cricket will be far-reaching with more South African players exposed to a global cricket audience and a stimulus to build a strong and sustainable cricket ecosystem. As SA20, we look forward to working with the dynamic team at Viacom18 to build a world class league,” Smith added.