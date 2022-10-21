iPhone 13 Getting Discount on Multiple Platforms: Where To Buy?

Various sites are offering the iPhone 13 at a discount during the festive season. Large discounts are currently being offered by Flipkart, Amazon, and Apple India, but many customers are unsure about where to purchase the smartphone. Customers will typically be persuaded to choose either Amazon or Flipkart because of the prices, which are significantly lower than what Apple India is providing.

iPhone 13’s Price in India on Multiple Platforms

The iPhone 13 retails for Rs 69,900 on the Apple India website. Retail prices for its 256GB and 512GB models are Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. On the other hand, the site is giving Rs 7,000 off when using an American Express or HDFC Bank credit card. Customers can also take advantage of exchange programmes and no-EMI payment options.

The iPhone 13 is offered on Flipkart at a discount of Rs 10,000. It indicates that the base 128GB edition of the phone costs Rs 59,990. Customers can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank bargains.

Only the 256GB version, which costs Rs 67,990, is presently offered on Amazon India.

Which Platform To Buy From?

If there is a problem with your iPhone 13, it will be much simpler to obtain services if you purchase it from the authorised Apple India channel. Additionally, there will be virtually no danger of users acquiring counterfeit iPhones. However, users can cross-verify the IMEI number if they have any remaining doubts regarding the legality of the goods.

As previously indicated, many consumers will be enticed to use e-commerce sites because the costs are lower than the Rs 62,900 that Apple is offering for the iPhone 13 base model. However, there will be questions because online retailers like Flipkart made headlines for shipping incorrect goods. The platform, however, has insisted that mistakes like this come from the seller. Additionally, the business has implemented an open-box delivery strategy so that clients can inspect the package when it is delivered. In essence, it enables them to demonstrate to an executive that they have received the correct product in the best shape.

In conclusion, it is always advisable for buyers to purchase via the official channel if they don't mind spending a little bit extra. There are ways to get your things swapped if they are defective, though, if you are thinking about using an e-commerce platform.