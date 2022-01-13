One of the most awaited devices OnePlus 9RT is all set to make its India launch on January 14 as mentioned on the official website of OnePlus. The affordable flagship smartphone from the company will make its debut just days after the smartphone manufacturer launched its OnePlus 10 Pro device in China. OnePlus 9RT has already been launched in China last year with a Snapdragon 888 chipset. As of now, even though the specifications of the device were available, there was no information available on the pricing of the device in India. However, a recent listing on an e-commerce website might have revealed information on the device just a day before the launch.

Information on Pricing of OnePlus 9RT

According to a MySmartPrice report, the OnePlus 9RT was recently listed on the website of Sangeetha Mobiles which suggests that the device could be launched in India at a starting price of Rs 42,999 for its 8GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage variant. On the other hand, the 12GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage could also be launched by the company for Rs 46,999. The listing also suggests that the device will be available in two colour options – Black and Silver.

Specifications for OnePlus 9RT

Talking about the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 9RT 5G, the device might have similar specs as the OnePlus 9RT launched in China in October of 2021. The OnePlus 9RT in China came with a display featuring 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset and will have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The camera module on the handset features a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. OnePlus 9RT 5G features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie shooter as well. The storage space offered by the device is 256GB of UFS 3.1. The handset will also be backed by a powerful 4500mAh dual-cell battery and will support Warp Charge 65T fast charging technology.