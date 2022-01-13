Xiaomi 11T Pro Key Specification and Price Details Surfaces Ahead of India Launch

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge smartphones were recently launched in India by the Chinese smartphone giant. During the end of the launch event for the Xiaomi 11i series in India, the company had teased a new smartphone dubbed as “Hyperphone” to arrive in the country. Now storage variants and a key specification of the Xiaomi 11T Pro which is touted by the company as Hyperphone has been tipped before its launch on January 19. The handset is set to come in three RAM storage variants at launch. The Hyperphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC and will feature speakers tuned by a renowned audio equipment manufacturer.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, Xiaomi 11T Pro will have three storage variants – 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. Furthermore, the report mentions that the handset will feature speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. Moreover, has also been tipped that the upcoming Xiaomi 11T Pro will cost somewhere between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 in India.

Expected Specifications for Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T Pro which is being branded as Hyperphone for India is set to launch on January 19, and a listing on Amazon suggests that the device will come with a display featuring a 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is set to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. The listing also mentions that the upcoming smartphone will get 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging technology capable of charging the device in just 17 minutes.

The above-mentioned features are identical to the features that came with the European version of the device. If the trend is followed, Xiaomi 11T Pro can come featuring a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 108MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP telemacro camera. The front of the device could feature a 16MP camera for selfies. Connectivity options on the device can be expected to include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port.