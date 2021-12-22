Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge to Launch in India on January 6 Featuring 120W Charging Technology

According to the recent developments, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is all set to launch in the Indian market next month as revealed by the Chinese smartphone maker through its social media posts. The launch date has been set by the company for January 6. In late November, China witnessed the launch of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and the speculations suggest that the upcoming device could be a rebranded version of either of these devices.

Details About Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

It is to be noted that the launch of the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will mark the launch of the first smartphone with 120W fast-charge technology in India. Using the latest charging technology, the smartphone can be charged from 0 to 100% within 15 minutes time span. Before this, the most advanced charging tech in the country came from Xiaomi came with its Mi 11 Ultra which packed a 67W fast charge technology but the charger was sold separately. The retail box of Mi 11, on the other hand, came with a 55W fast charger but unfortunately, the device has been discontinued in the country.

The details of the new Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge haven’t been provided by the Chinese smartphone maker but it is expected that the device will be a mid-premium handset from the company and is likely to compete with other devices such as OnePlus Nord and Realme GT series in the Indian markets. Users can expect more details on the device by Xiaomi pretty soon, however, currently, it is expected that the device will come in Stealth Black and Camo Green colour options.

As far as other specs of the devices are concerned, it is expected as mentioned above that the device will be quite similar to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ which means that the handset could come featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to this, the smartphone might have a triple rear camera set up lead by a 108MP primary camera. The device could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and could be backed by a 4500mAH battery.