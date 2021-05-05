Xiaomi Tipped to Sell Mi 11 Ultra 67W Fast Charger Separately in India



Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone back in April in India and now it has been reported that the company is prepping to launch the 67W fast charger in the country as a separate accessory. Instead of bundling the accessory with the retail box the company has decided to launch it separately. Xiaomi announced that the Mi 11 Ultra will pack a 55W adapter in India due to certification constraints. The 55W adapter is capable of charging the handset from zero to 99 percent in an hour. However, the 67W charge claims to do the same job in 36-minutes which is quite impressive.

According to a report from MSP, the company has confirmed the availability of the 67W fast charger in the country, but the new charger will not be bundled with the Mi 11 Ultra. The report suggests that the company is expected to sell the new charger separately as an accessory. This means that the retails box of Mi 11 Ultra will continue offering the 55W charger. Xiaomi is yet to reveal any information regarding the availability and pricing of the 67W fast charger. We can expect some more information about the charger in the upcoming days.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Specifications in India

Just to recall, the Mi 11 Ultra flaunts a 6.81-inch WQHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,440x3x200 pixels. The handset offers an aspect ratio of 20:9, 120Hz refresh rate, pixel density of 515ppi, and 480Hz of the touch sampling rate. The display houses a punch-hole cutout design along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It also offers a secondary 1.1-inch display at the rear with a resolution of 126×294 pixels.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with Adreno 660 GPU. The Mi 11 Ultra is backed by 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone sports a triple rear-camera setup with the combination of a 50MP primary sensor + 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 48MP telephoto lens with 120x digital zoom. Underneath the punch-hole cutout, the Mi 11 Ultra offers a 20MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.