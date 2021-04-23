Mi 11 Ultra 5G and Mi QLED TV 75-inch Announced For India

Xiaomi has just announced the Mi 11 Ultra 5G and Mi QLED TV 75 in India. The Mi 11 Ultra comes as a high-end flagship smartphone that will be directly competing with the likes of the OnePlus 9 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+, Samsung Galaxy S21+, and the iPhone 12.

Further, the Mi QLED TV 75-inch launched in India will leverage the Quantum Dot technology for providing users with a high-quality viewing experience. In December last year, Xiaomi brought its first QLED TV in India, but it was a 55-inch model. The 75-inch QLED TV will cater to the needs of consumers who want a larger and better TV experience at their homes.

Let’s dive into the specifications and the prices of the new devices unveiled by Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra 5G Specifications

The Mi 11 Ultra 5G is arguably the most powerful smartphone offered by Xiaomi in India to date. It comes with a ‘6.81-inch Quad-curved 120Hz WQHD (3200×1440 pixels) 2K’ display. The device can support a maximum brightness of up to 1700 nits and a touch-sampling rate of up to 480Hz. It comes with an A+ rating from DisplayMate. The display further comes with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and is protected by the covering of Gorilla Glass Victus.

There is also a 1.1-inch AMOLED secondary touch display at the rear of the device with an always-on-display (AOD) function reflecting time, date, and notifications for the user.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It comes with the new GameTurbo 4.0 feature for delivering a superior gaming experience.

The Mi 11 Ultra 5G comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 48MP telephone sensor with support for up to 120x digital zoom. There is a 20MP sensor at the front for clicking selfies.

It is a 5G supportive device. The device can support these frequency bands – 5G: n1 / n3 / n5/ n7 /n8/ n20/ n28/ n38/ n40 /n41 /n77 / n78 / n79; 4G: FDD-LTE ?B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B12 / B17 / B20 / B28/ B32 /B66; 4G: TDD-LTE?B38 / B40 / B41 / B42; 3G: WCDMA?B1 / B2 / B4 / B5 / B8; and 2G: GSM?850 / 900 / 1800 MHz.

It is also IP68 rated, meaning it is water and dust resistant. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired and wireless fast-charging. It can further support 10W reverse wireless charging. The device weighs a massive 234 grams.

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75-inch Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75-inch comes with a 97% screen-to-body ratio with aluminium alloy frames covering the TV. It has a new premium floating stand for adding a new dimension to the viewing experience of the user.

The Mi QLED TV 75-inch sports a 4K QLED panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate in addition to Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG). It has premium 30W speakers with 6 drivers and supports Dolby Audio and DTS-HD for filling the complete room with stereo sound for adding to the premium experience of users. The soundbox of the TV is comprised of 2 full-range drivers, 2 tweeters, and 2 woofers.

The Mi QLED TV 75-inch runs on the latest version of PatchWall UI based on Android TV 10. The Smart TV is powered by a flagship 64bit quad-core A55 processor coupled with Mali G52 MP2 graphics and 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. It can also support voice commands.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra 5G and Mi QLED TV 75-inch Price

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs 69,990 for its sole 12GB+256GB variant. The device will be available in Black and White colours. The first sale of the device will start soon, and the company is allowing users to choose the ‘notify me’ option on its website.

The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75-inch is priced at Rs 1,19,999. It will be available on Flipkart and the official Mi India website from April 27, at 12 PM.