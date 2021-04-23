BSNL Could Offer Something Like One Airtel Plans, Would You Subscribe?

Every now and then, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announces promotional offers for attracting new customers and retaining old ones. The state-run telco has been very creative with its offers lately. BSNL offers several kinds of services, including broadband and calling services.

Under broadband, the telco offers both the old generation DSL connections and the new generation fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections with the Bharat Fibre plans. Then, users can subscribe to its 3G mobile services, also 4G in select regions.

Can BSNL club all these services into one plan and offer something like One Airtel plans to its users? Would it help the telco in the long run? More importantly, would you subscribe to such an offering from the telco?

What Would Interest Users Under BSNL’s Clubbed Services Offer

If BSNL were to offer something like One Airtel, it could club its mobile connectivity services (3G/4G) with the Bharat Fibre plans. The users would also be eligible to get a free landline connection with their Bharat Fibre connection.

But the pricing of BSNL’s clubbed services plan must be far lesser than what Airtel offers. Airtel’s entry-level One Airtel plan comes for Rs 899 and offers 2 mobile connections to the users with 75GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and an Xstream Box recharged with a channel pack worth Rs 350.

Compared to this, BSNL could offer its entry-level clubbed services plan for Rs 699 with 2 mobile connections and a Bharat Fibre connection with its ‘Fibre Basic’ plan that costs Rs 449/month and offers up to 30 Mbps speed and 3,300GB data. The 2 mobile connections could come in with 100GB data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.

Since BSNL doesn’t have a Direct-to-Home (DTH) arm, it will have to compensate its highly-priced clubbed services plans with more data, more connections, and a higher speed fiber broadband plan. There is one more thing that BSNL can do.

Since Airtel users get an automatic subscription to Airtel Thanks and its benefits, BSNL could also offer a free Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, and Zing subscription with its highly-priced clubbed services plans.

One Airtel’s most expensive plan comes for Rs 1,999. This plan offers 3 mobile connections, 75GB data, unlimited voice calling, an Xstream Box with a channel pack worth Rs 424 and a free fiber broadband connection with a 200 Mbps plan and unlimited data + landline connection.

Against this, if BSNL were to offer a clubbed services plan for Rs 1,599 with 4 mobile connections, 150GB data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, a fiber broadband connection with a 200 Mbps plan (with free Disney+ Hotstar Premium) and 3,300GB data + landline connection, which telco’s plan would you go for?

The only thing that would be against BSNL’s plans is its nearly non-existent 4G services. The telco is working on introducing 4G services across India soon. However, with a fiber broadband connection and 4 mobile connections, the Rs 1,599 offering would not be a bad deal.

Note that this is just a ‘question’, and we haven’t received any hint from BSNL or any other relevant authorities that such plans will be coming. But it is worth wondering, what if BSNL offered such plans? Would it be good for the telco’s revenues, and just how many people would jump to grab the offer?