Airtel Xstream Box Can Be Availed By Existing Fiber Users

Airtel Xstream Box is an Android TV Set-Top Box (STB) provide by Bharti Airtel. The STB can be bought at a standalone price of Rs 2,499 only. However, users can get it for refundable security of Rs 1,500 if they purchase a fiber broadband connection from the operator.

But the offer isn’t just limited to the new users; even the existing Airtel Xstream Fiber users can avail the box at the same rate of Rs 1,500 (fully refundable). However, the terms are slightly different for existing users than the new ones.

If an existing broadband user wants to avail the Xstream Box for Rs 1,500 refundable deposit, he/she needs to subscribe to either the Rs 999 plan or more. The Rs 999 plan from Airtel Xstream Fiber offers 200 Mbps uploading and downloading speeds to the users.

However, the Rs 1,500 refundable deposit also has some terms and conditions.

Airtel Xstream Box Refundable Deposit Terms and Conditions

Not all customers of the company will be refunded the initial deposit of Rs 1,500. The company will only offer a complete refund to users when they keep the connection for a year or more at least. Users who return the STB to the company before 12 months won’t be eligible to receive the refund.

Further, uninstallation charges will also be borne by the user when he/she is getting the connection removed from their homes/offices.

Airtel Xstream Box Total Price

There’s also another cost that the user will have to pay on top of the security deposit. This charge would be for activating the STB. Note that the customer will have to keep recharging with a DTH plan from the company to keep the STB active.

For activation of the STB, the user will have to pay Rs 452 extra on top of Rs 1,500. This would make the total price of Airtel Xstream Box Rs 1,952. However, if it is a secondary connection, the additional cost of the plan would drop from Rs 452 to Rs 360 since there is less NCF charge. The total price of the secondary connection would become Rs 1,860.

The activation channel pack brings users a ton of HD channels along with free-to-air (FTA) channels and DD channels. Going forward, the user would have the option of changing the TV plan they are subscribed to for keeping their STB active.

Airtel Xstream Box Features

The Airtel Xstream Box comes with an in-built Chromecast for enabling the casting of content to other devices. It runs on the Android TV 9 platform and supports voice commands through Google Assistant.

With the STB, users can stream content from their favourite over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Note that the subscription charges to these platforms won’t be covered under the purchase of the STB. Users will have to pay the subscription charges separately.

At present, it is available for Rs 2,499 on the company’s website. However, users can use the code ‘ADTV10’ for getting an additional 10% discount on their purchase. So the effective price of the Airtel Xstream Box after using the discount code would become Rs 2,250.