Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Built-In Google Assistant Launched at Rs 4,499

Lenovo has launched a new smart device in India with Google Assistant integrated. Dubbed as the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, it offers full voice support with Google Assistant and it is also the company’s first smart device to support the Hindi language commands. In the past, we have seen Lenovo launching smart clocks in India and the new Smart Clock Essential is just an upgrade to the older models. The new model features an easy-to-read LED display that displays the current time, weather and alarms. There’s a built-in speaker as well. Priced at Rs 4,499, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential comes in a single Soft Touch Grey colour option. It will be available at midnight on February 19.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: Features Detailed

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential builds on the Lenovo Smart Clock for the bedroom, but there are some added advantages to the new model. It sports an easy-to-read LED display which shows real-time information at a glance, an ambient light sensor that allows viewing from angle or brightness, and Google Assistant is integrated as well for hands-free commands. The screen also features smart alarm suggestions based on the next day’s calendar events, as well as sunrise alarms.

The smart clock has buttons on the top; These buttons can be used to set the alarm clock in addition to voice. Lenovo says the clock also comes in handy during night hours because of the built-in light that helps people walk around without bumping into things. It also features an integrated USB port to charge the devices overnight.

Since the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential comes integrated with Google Assistant, you can easily control smart home devices. Lenovo says users can control more than 40,000 compatible smart home devices from over 5,000 brands. The smart clock rocks far-field microphones, meaning it will pick up questions from nearly anywhere in the room and reply with its 3W speakers. If the users are not satisfied with the built-in speakers, they can also group with other compatible smart speakers to amplify the experience. Also, it is the first smart device from Lenovo to support Hindi language commands. It is an India-exclusive feature.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is priced at Rs 4,499 and it comes in a single colour- Soft Touch Grey. It will go on sale at midnight on February 19, 2021, across Lenovo.com, Flipkart, and will be later available in Lenovo offline retail channels.