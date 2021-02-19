You Broadband 200 Mbps Broadband Plan Price Down to Rs 1,618 in Mumbai

You Broadband has been making revisions to its broadband plans across the country. At the end of January 2021, we reported the introduction of new broadband plans from You Broadband in Pune and Surat cities. Besides, the ISP also revamped its offerings in Hyderabad and several other cities, including Mumbai. You Broadband now has just three ‘Dual Speed (FUP) Plans’ in Mumbai with 200 Mbps, 150 Mbps and 100 Mbps speeds. The Dual Speed (FUP) plans, as the name itself suggests, has a FUP limit and that too a measly limit. Besides, the ISP also has ‘Unlimited Data’ and ‘Data Plans’ with speeds of up to 60 Mbps. The high-speed 200 Mbps broadband plan in the city for 30 days costs just Rs 1,618 including taxes.

You Broadband Plans in Mumbai Detailed

A lot of customers opt for high-speed broadband plans with unlimited FUP limit. You Broadband’s Dual Speed (FUP) plans offer high-speed internet, however, the FUP limit is on the lower side. Starting with the 200 Mbps Dual Speed (FUP) plan, it costs Rs 1,618 for 30 days and offers 500GB of data. For 90 days, the plan’s price is Rs 4,839 and 1575GB data, and for 180 days, it costs Rs 9,658 with 3300GB FUP limit. Lastly, for 360 days, the 200 Mbps plan costs Rs 19,266 and offers 6900GB that’s around 575GB per month. The plan provides after FUP speeds of 5 Mbps.

The 150 Mbps broadband plan also comes in 30 days, 90 days, 180 days and 360 days subscriptions, priced at Rs 1,382, Rs 4,131, Rs 8,242 and Rs 16,434. The FUP limit is 400GB, 1275GB, 2700GB and 5700GB, respectively. Lastly, we have the 100 Mbps broadband plan from You Broadband that offers around 350GB of data every month and starts at Rs 1,326.

As noted, You Broadband is also offering broadband plans with unlimited data benefit, but they are priced on the higher side. For example, the 60 Mbps unlimited data plan costs Rs 1,387 for 30 days, Rs 4,148 for 97 days, Rs 8,277 for 195 days and Rs 16,503 for 390 days. The unlimited data plans also come with 40 Mbps, 24 Mbps and 16 Mbps speeds.

Then we have the lower priced Data plans with 50 Mbps and 16 Mbps speeds. The 50 Mbps Data plan with 250GB limit costs Rs 1,087 for 30 days. For 360 days, the plan costs Rs 12,984 and offers a mere 3900GB of data. The prices mentioned above are including taxes.

These broadband plans are not-so-competitive from You Broadband. JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber are offering unlimited data broadband plans at even more lower prices. For example, the ISPs right now have a 300 Mbps plan with 3.3TB FUP limit at Rs 1,499 monthly price.