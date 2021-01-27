You Broadband 350 Mbps Plan With Unlimited Data Launched at Rs 2,065

You Broadband has launched its fastest broadband plan with 350 Mbps speeds on offer. Launched in Pune city for now, the 350 Mbps You Broadband plan offers unlimited data and costs Rs 2,065 per month. As we reported recently, You Broadband has introduced plans with bundled postpaid and wired broadband services. The 350 Mbps You Broadband plan in Pune comes in 30 days, 95 days, 200 days and 420 days subscription model. Besides the 350 Mbps plan, the Internet Service Provider (ISP) also has other broadband plans with speeds up to 300 Mbps, 250 Mbps, 200 Mbps, 125 Mbps and 100 Mbps. According to our sources, You Broadband is also planning to launch plans with bundled postpaid and broadband services in Pune city as well.

You Broadband 350 Mbps Broadband Plan: Check Full Benefits

Aforementioned, the 350 Mbps plan from You Broadband is available in four different subscriptions- 30 days priced at Rs 2,065, 95 days priced at Rs 6,195, 200 days priced at Rs 12,390, and for 420 days at Rs 24,780. Benefits of the plan include unlimited data capped at 3.5TB per month. The best part is the prices mentioned above are including taxes.

You Broadband 300 Mbps Broadband Plan: Check Full Benefits

Sitting below the 350 Mbps plan is the 300 Mbps plan and it almost costs the same as the former. For 30 days, the 300 Mbps plan’s price is Rs 2,006 (including taxes), followed by subscription for 95 days at Rs 6,018. For 200 days and 420 days, the prices of 300 Mbps plan are Rs 12,036 and Rs 24,072, respectively, including taxes.

You Broadband 250 Mbps Broadband Plan: Check Full Benefits

Third on the list is the 250 Mbps plan from You Broadband in Pune city. It costs just Rs 1,205 for 30 days and for 95 days, the subscription charges at Rs 3,616. For 200 days and 420 days, You Broadband will charge Rs 7,230 and Rs 14,460. All the broadband plans mentioned in this article offer a 3.5TB FUP limit.

With these high-speed broadband plans, You Broadband aka Vodafone Idea is taking on JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber. The 300 Mbps plan from JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber costs Rs 1,499 per month excluding taxes. At the same time, the same plan from You Broadband costs just over Rs 2,000 including taxes. That said, You Broadband is not offering any OTT subscriptions with its broadband plans. You Broadband customers can also avail a dual-band router at a one-time refundable deposit of Rs 1,999. The company says the router will be provided free for use and remains the property of You Broadband.

You Broadband also has broadband plans bundled with fixed voice calling service, although only in Mumbai for now.