Motorola Edge S is First Affordable Flagship of 2021 With Snapdragon 870 SoC

Motorola Edge S is the world’s first phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. At a starting price of 1999 Yuan (approx. Rs 22,500), the Edge S is also the first affordable flagship of 2021 which will be soon followed by the OnePlus 9 Lite. Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 870 SoC as a slightly upgraded version of Snapdragon 865+ a few days ago, and Motorola becomes the first brand to employ this chipset. The Edge S may reach India sometime at the end of Q1 2021 with a starting price of less than Rs 30,000. Motorola is also to be working on a flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. Other key specifications of the Edge S include 90Hz refresh rate screen, 5000mAh battery, 64MP quad-camera setup and dual selfie camera setup. Continue reading to know more about the Motorola Edge S in detail.

Motorola Edge S: Specifications and Features

The Motorola Edge S features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support and 21:9 aspect ratio. It is an LCD panel and can get up to 560 nits bright. Motorola has added a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Edge S. At the heart of the phone, there’s Snapdragon 870 Mobile Platform with octa-core CPU and Adreno 650 GPU. The phone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Cameras on the Motorola Edge S include a 64MP primary lens on the back with f/1.7 aperture, 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 121-degree FoV, 2MP depth sensor and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. To the front, the Edge S has a 16MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 100-degree field-of-view.

The handset runs Android 11-based Motorola MyUI out of the box. The company has also included a new Desktop Mode that is similar to the Samsung DeX mode. Other features include 3.5mm headphone jack, IP52 certification, 9.63mm thickness and 215 grams weight. The phone seems to have a plastic back.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, Dual 4G, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port is present at the bottom. The phone is fuelled by a 5000mAh battery, but sadly, there’s just 20W Turbo Charging support.

Motorola Edge S: Pricing and Availability

Motorola has launched the device in two colours- White and Emerald Blue. The phone comes in three configurations- 6GB+128GB priced at 1999 Yuan (approx. Rs 22,500), 8GB+128GB at 2399 Yuan (approx. Rs 27,100), and 8GB+256GB model at 2799 Yuan (approx. Rs 31,600). If the phone launches under Rs 25,000 in India, it will surely see a lot of attention from the consumers. Motorola India is still silent on the launch of Edge S in the country.