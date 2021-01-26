Broadband Plans Offering 200 Mbps from ACT, BSNL, Airtel and Hathway

One of the most demanded categories of broadband plans in India is 200 Mbps plans. Such a plan is ideal for streaming, gaming, heavy-downloading and more. If you are looking for a 200 Mbps broadband plan, we are listing some of the best ones in India from ACT Fibernet, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Airtel Xstream Fiber, and Hathway. It is important to keep in mind that all of these plans are subject to availability in the region you live in.

ACT Fibernet 200 Mbps Broadband Plan

ACT Fibernet offers multiple 200 Mbps broadband plans across various telecom circles. The benefits and prices differ in each region. We are listing the 200 Mbps plan offered in Delhi. It is called ‘ACT Platinum Promo’. This plan offers 200 Mbps speed along with 2,000GB fair usage policy (FUP) data and comes for Rs 1,049 per month. There are various over-the-top (OTT) benefits included which are not completely free, but the subscriber can still use them for purchasing subscriptions at discounted rates. Post consumption of FUP data, the speed for the user drops to 1 Mbps.

BSNL 200 Mbps Broadband Plan

The ‘Fibre Premium’ plan from BSNL Bharat Fiber comes for Rs 999 per month. It offers users 200 Mbps downloading and uploading speeds with 3,300GB (3.3TB) data along with unlimited voice calling benefit. The speed for the user drops to 2 Mbps after consumption of FUP data. There is an OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Premium included for the users.

Airtel Xstream Fiber 200 Mbps Broadband Plan

Airtel Xstream Fiber 200 Mbps broadband plan is also the most popular plan according to the website of the company. It offers users unlimited voice calling, 3,333GB or 3.3TB data along with OTT benefits such as Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music and more. This plan costs Rs 999 per month.

Hathway 200 Mbps Broadband Plan

Hathway offers a 200 Mbps broadband plan in the Mumbai telecom circle. With this plan, users get 4,000GB or 4TB data, and it is available for a minimum subscription of three months for Rs 2,997. There are no OTT benefits or voice calling benefits included in the plan.

These are the top 200 Mbps broadband plans you can choose from in the country. Do note that there are additional benefits on purchasing long-term plans from select operators where you will get the installation service and internet router without any additional cost.

Which 200 Mbps broadband plan would you choose amongst the ones mentioned in the list? Mention in the comments section below.