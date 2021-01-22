Reliance Jio ARPU Boosted to Rs 151; Subscriber Base Reaches 410.8 Million in Q3 FY21

Reliance Jio has released the quarterly performance report for Q3 FY21 (October 31, 2020-December 31, 2020). Key highlights of this quarter performance from Jio include an increase in ARPU to Rs 151, subscriber base boost to 410.8 million, total data traffic increase by 28.4% YoY and total voice traffic increase by 18% YoY. Despite the challenges put by COVID-19, Reliance Jio says it managed to add 25.1 million subscribers during the quarter. The net subscriber addition of 40 million during CY20 is the highest in the industry, said Jio in the quarterly performance report. Furthermore, Jio also highlighted it ‘indigenously’ developed 5G Radio integrated with Jio’s 5G Core Network and 5G Smartphones, and managed to achieve overall air throughputs over 1 Gbps. The Jio Platforms-Google deal was also finished in the same quarter.

Jio ARPU Crosses Rs 150 for the First Time

The Mukesh Ambani-owned telco is continuously increasing its ARPU with every passing quarter. At the end of Q2 FY21, Jio had an ARPU of Rs 145, but it has increased to Rs 151 at the end Q3 FY21. This is also led by robust customer addition of 25.1 million. Jio says the customer addition number is given after removing the inactive and MNP users. The telco also registered higher churn during the quarter at 1.63% due to the continued impact of COVID-19.

During Q3 FY21, the average data consumption per user on Reliance Jio network was 12.9GB and the average voice consumption per user was at 796 minutes per month. Jio also mentioned that its FTTH services witnessed increased uptake during the quarter on the back of affordable and unique offerings.

As for financial performance, Jio Platforms Limited has achieved a milestone this quarter with annualised operating revenue run-rate of USD 10 billion with strong revenue and EBITDA growth. The quarterly operating revenue of Jio Platforms increased by 5.4% QoQ to Rs 19,475 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 43.6%. Net profit of Reliance Jio Platforms increased by 15.5% QoQ to Rs 2,489 crore.

Reliance Jio Digital Platforms Quarterly Performance

As noted, Reliance Jio has indigenously developed 5G Radio integrated with Jio’s 5G Core Network and 5G smartphones. The telco managed to achieve air throughputs of more than 1 Gbps.

JioMeet, the local video conferencing solution, now has over 15 million users as the platform is being used by large enterprises, healthcare industry, educational and government institutions.

Furthermore, Reliance Jio completed the Google transaction after receiving the required approvals from the government. Google is investing Rs 33,737 crore into Jio Platforms Limited for 7.73% stake. With this deal, the entire amount of Rs 1,52,056 crore has been received by Jio Platforms.