Reliance Jio Develops End-to-End 5G Radio, Achieves More Than 1 Gbps Throughput

During the quarterly performance report for Q3 FY21, Reliance Jio said it has ‘indigenously’ developed 5G Radio. This means the telco now has entire in-house end-to-end Jio 5G technology. Reliance Jio also integrated the 5G Radio with its 5G Core Network and managed to achieve throughputs of more than 1 Gbps on 5G smartphones. The Jio gNodeB base station is also being tested with Jio 5G Core, confirmed the company. The telco said the gNodeB Small Cell is currently under manufacturing for a large-scale field trial with test customers. Reliance Jio always touted its 5G service will be a testimony to the vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat. The in-house 5G Radio will allow Jio to have a cost-effective 5G rollout.

Everything You Should Know About Jio 5G Launch

Back in October 2020, Reliance Jio announced it achieved over 1 Gbps speeds on its 5GNR solution and Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms. Back then, Jio said it is developing a new generation cloud-native 5G RAN technology which will be truly open and software-defined.

Now, we have more details regarding this development from Reliance Jio. The Mukesh Ambani-led telco has developed a 5G Radio and it also integrated the radio with its 5G Core Network. On 5G smartphones, the technology developed by Jio managed to achieve more than 1 Gbps throughputs.

The next step would be conducting public trials. As promised by Mukesh Ambani last year, Jio will launch 5G services in H2 2021. And it seems like Jio is on the right track of launching 5G services in India ahead of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Reliance Jio further added that it is in the process of manufacturing the gNodeB Small Cell for a large-scale field trial with test customers.

In addition to the gNodeB Small Cell manufacturing, Reliance Jio is also developing in-house Massive MIMO and indoor 5G Small Cell. The massive MIMO and indoor 5G Small Cell are under advanced stages of development.

The main aim of Reliance Jio with in-house 5G technologies development is to reduce the costs and also remain the testimony to the Indian government’s AtmaNirbhar Bharat vision. Telecom operators across the globe are rolling out 5G services with the help of third-party gear makers like Ericsson, Nokia and Qualcomm. But Jio is looking to deploy 5G using locally-developed technologies.