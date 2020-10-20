Reliance Jio today announced that they achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone on the Reliance Jio 5GNR solution, leveraging the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms. This achievement not only supports Jio’s 5G credentials but also signifies the entry of Jio and India into the Gigabit 5G NR product portfolio.

With 5G technology, users will experience the benefits of higher data rates, low latency communications and enhanced digital experiences across a wide array of connected devices, from 5G-enabled smartphones to enterprise laptops to AR/VR products to vertical IoT solutions.

Mathew Oommen, president, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, “We are excited about working with Qualcomm Technologies in developing new generation cloud-native 5G RAN technology that is truly open and software-defined. The development of secure RAN solutions with Qualcomm Technologies combined with Jio Platforms and scale provides the ideal combination for local manufacturing and for accelerating the realization of Atmanirbhar Bharat for an inclusive 5G nation.”

Reliance Jio 5G 1 Gbps Speed Milestone

Reliance Jio’s innovation has spearheaded the transformation of India into one of the world’s largest consumers of mobile broadband. With disaggregated and virtualized 5GNR solutions, Reliance Jio is advancing the ecosystem of carrier-grade software-based RAN solutions that are designed to enable 5G services and experiences for all of India and beyond.

The portfolio of Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms is designed to provide a foundation for flexible, virtualized, scalable, and interoperable cellular network infrastructure. The platforms offer scalable support for a wide range of infrastructure categories ranging from macro base stations with massive MIMO to small cells and feature support for all key frequency bands on sub-6 GHz and mmWave spectrum