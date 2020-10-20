Xiaomi has been pushing very hard to provide customers with everything they need. Be it shoes, speakers, light, TV, smartphone, or more, Xiaomi is selling it. The Chinese tech giant wants to create an ecosystem of products for its customers so that they don’t have to go to any other company or brand for any of the products. One thing is true for Xiaomi in every case, any product that you purchase from the company, you are bound to get a great value for it. Almost every product from Xiaomi is priced at a reasonable range so that customers with lesser disposable income can also purchase it. Today I am going to review one such product for you. It is the Mi Smart Speaker. It comes with Google Assistant. I am going to tell you if it is worth your money or not.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker Review: Everything That is Right With the Product

The Mi Smart Speaker comes with a basic design. There is nothing extra about the design, but it will sit well with most of the drawing rooms. It has a metal grill all over its body out of which the sound comes out. The reason why this design stands out is that it is nothing alike from what Google and Amazon offer to its customers.

For controlling the speaker, there are four buttons on the surface. These buttons consist of volume up, volume down, mute, and play/pause functions. There is a very small logo of Mi on the bottom front of the speaker. The bottom of the speaker is made of rubber so that it doesn’t slip on the surface it is kept. One of the coolest things about the Mi Smart Speaker is that there is a ring light on the top which will come to life whenever you get a notification.

Another thing that I really liked about the Mi Smart Speaker is its capability of understanding commands even when I was standing across the room. One thing that is easily noticeable is that the Mi Smart Speaker is taller than the smart speakers from Google and Amazon. But it quite heavy as well compared to the other smart speakers.

For sound, there is a 2.5-inch driver inside the speaker which can deliver the sound of up to 12W. The quality of the sound is quite impressive and compared to speakers from Google and Amazon; it is not behind in any way. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 4.2, which is not bad. Another great feature is that you can connect to two devices in a go and get more sound.

There is also Chromecast in-built in the speaker and you can configure its settings via the Google Home app. You can also add the Mi Home Speaker with your other speakers with Google Assistant and Chromecast with the help of Google Home app.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker: Things that Can be Improved

Surprisingly, there isn’t much that can be complained about the Mi Smart Speaker. The sound is great; functionality is almost the same as smart speakers from Google and Amazon. The only thing that may happen is that when Google sends out updates for the Google Assistant, the update might not reach the Mi Smart Speakers directly because the firmware is handled by Xiaomi and not Google. Apart from that, there is nothing else that can be counted as a negative about the product.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker: Price, Competition, and Verdict

Let’s start with the price of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker. It is launched in India for a price of Rs 3,499. It is a price range where Google and Amazon might feel a bit nervous. The direct competition for Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker is Amazon Echo Dot 4 which is priced at Rs 4,499 and the Google Nest Mini, which is also priced at Rs 4,499.

Xiaomi has launched a smart speaker and priced it Rs 1,000 lesser than what Google and Amazon are offering and still offers almost everything right from the features to quality the same as of its competition. So is it worth your money?

The answer is pretty much obvious by now. Yes, the Mi Smart Speaker is worth your money. If you want to move from Google and Amazon and try out a new product in the line of smart speakers, then the Xiaomi Mi Smart speaker is what you should get. It comes with the Google Assistant, so if you want Alexa, this is not for you, but if you want Google Assistant, then surely consider the Mi Smart Speaker. Another reason why I would recommend this to you would be its price. It is priced lesser than what it should come for. One thing that Xiaomi has always done perfectly is to win customers hearts with its pricing. You get more and more by paying less. It is a perfect product in a sense looking at what competes in the market at the moment. And guess what, the speaker is currently selling for just Rs 2,999 on Flipkart as part of the Big Billion Days.