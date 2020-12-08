Mukesh Ambani Calls Out for Removal of 2G and Says Jio Will Pioneer the 5G Revolution in India

Ambani stressed on the fact that India will become a $5 trillion economy very soon and prove the cynics wrong but first the 2G needs to go and 5G needs to arrive as early as possible

By December 8th, 2020 AT 11:50 AM
  • 4G in India
  • 5G
  • Technology News
    • 34 Comments

    ambani-removal-of-2G-5G-in-India

    Mr Mukesh Ambani recently addressed the nation at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) and expressed four important points that India needs to focus on. He said that in 2020, while everyone worked from home, learned and taught from home, India thrived online. Ambani also stressed on the fact that India will become a $5 trillion economy very soon and prove the cynics wrong. He focused his attention on four points during his speech which started with the call out to remove 2G from India — more details ahead.

    No More 2G, Early and Affordable Rollout of 5G in India and More

    Ambani’s first point stressed on the fact that as many as 300 million Indians are still using the 2G network. He said that urgent policy steps are required to rectify this so underprivileged Indians can also get an affordable 4G smartphone. This will also help them with the Direct Benefit Transfer and be able to participate in the Digital Economy of India.

    The second point that Ambani focused on was the policy requirements for an early and affordable rollout of 5G in the county. He said with assurance that Jio would pioneer the 5G revolution in India during the second half of 2021. Ambani also said that Jio’s 5G services would be a testimony to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

    The third point that Ambani made was that he is confident about India leading the 4th Industrial Revolution. Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited through the help of its 20 start-up partners has developed multiple world-class technologies together such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Cloud Computing, and more. Jio is focused on creating homegrown solutions for several sectors of the Indian economy.

    The last and the fourth point made by Ambani at the IMC was that he believes India will become one of the major hubs for the state-of-the-art semiconductor industry. Multiple global companies are now setting up production plants in the country; this would enable India to rely less on the large scale imports in the technology area.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    34 Comments
    newest
    oldest
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Local 5G Standards Existential Threat, Will Lock India Out of Global Ecosystem: Gopal Vittal

    Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel South Asia on Tuesday said that India needs to adopt 5G standards which are...

    module-4-img

    5G in India to Arrive as Soon as Pricing of the Equipment Comes Down and Devices Start Becoming Available: Sunil Mittal

    Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder of Bharti Airtel recently addressed the nation in the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) and said that...

    module-4-img

    Mukesh Ambani Calls Out for Removal of 2G and Says Jio Will Pioneer the 5G Revolution in India

    Mr Mukesh Ambani recently addressed the nation at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) and expressed four important points that India...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Redmi 9 Power Tipped to Debut in India on December 15

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio to Accelerate the Launch of Low-Cost 4G Android Smartphone: Report

    module-4-img

    Should You Opt One Airtel Rs 899 Plan or Choose Individual Services?

    module-4-img

    How to Choose the Right Set-Top Box for Yourself?