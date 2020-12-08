Xiaomi QLED 4K TV India Launch Set for December 16, Company Ramps Up Smart TV Production

Chinese brand Xiaomi officially confirmed the launch of its first QLED 4K TV in India. Xiaomi is currently leading the Smart TV market in India, and with the upcoming QLED TVs launch, the company is aiming to increase the market share in the premium TV segment as well. The launch is set for December 16, but the company did not reveal any information regarding the models it is going to launch under the new QLED TV series. We are expecting the brand to bring Mi TV 5 Pro series in different screen sizes ranging from 55-inch to 75-inch. The quantum-dot LED TVs will be priced on the slightly higher side and they could be the first Mi TV 5 series to debut in the Asian sub-continent.

Xiaomi to Foray into Premium QLED TV Market in India

Ahead of the QLED TVs launch in India, Xiaomi has partnered with Hyderabad-based Radiant Appliances to ramp up the production of the Smart TVs. As mentioned, Xiaomi is already the leading Smart TV brand in India, with over five million sales. The company’s TVs start from Rs 12,999 and they go all the way up to Rs 54,999. If Xiaomi manages to launch the QLED TV of 55-inch for under Rs 60,000, it will surely make a mark in the industry.

Right now, QLED TVs in India cost over Rs 60,000 and the cheapest QLED TV available right now is from TCL for around Rs 55,000. OnePlus’ Q1 series of QLED TVs are retailing for Rs 69,999 and Rs 99,999. Samsung’s QLED TVs are priced over Rs 80,000 in the country.

“We had Dixon as a contract manufacturing partner for our TVs and recently, we signed up with another partner – Radiant Appliances and this will further augment our capacity as we start offering our ‘Made in India’ QLED TVs. The QLED TV for India has been built ground up here, keeping in mind the needs of customers here… We are hopeful that we will be able to double the market of QLED TVs in the next one year,” Xiaomi India Category Lead (Smart TV) Eashwar Nilakantan said to PTI.

Xiaomi might tease the TVs in the coming days after which we will get to know which model it is bringing to India.