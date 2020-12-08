Vi Rs 149 and Rs 148 Prepaid Recharges Offer Up to 18GB Data and 28 Days Validity

We all know that Vodafone Idea has the most number of prepaid plans among private telecom operators. Alongside offering a slew of offers like double data benefit, weekend data rollover and extra data on app/website, the telco also has some impressive prepaid plans under its portfolio. After the tariff hike in December 2019, not many telecom operators are providing decent prepaid plans under Rs 200, except for BSNL. Vodafone Idea is trying to change that with prepaid plans like Rs 129, Rs 148, Rs 149 and Rs 199. The Rs 148 and Rs 149 prepaid plans, in particular, are very good for the asking price. The telco is providing them with up to 28 days validity and 1GB data per day, something that may attract the customers.

Vi Rs 149 Prepaid Recharge: What It Offers?

Starting with the Rs 149 prepaid recharge, it was introduced last year with 28 days validity. However, as part of its ‘app/web exclusive offer,’ the telco is offering 3GB data benefit instead of the regular 2GB data benefit. Apart from the data benefit, users will also get unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 300 SMSes, valid for the same 28 days. There’s no FUP limit on voice calls and Vi is also bundling Vi Movies & TV app subscription at no extra cost.

Vi Rs 148 Prepaid Recharge: What It Offers?

While the Rs 149 prepaid plan is aimed at the users who are looking for a plan with 28 days validity on budget, the Rs 148 recharge is aimed at the users who are looking for more data benefit. The pack offers 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day for 18 days. At Rs 148, users are getting 18GB of data which is a good thing, but the validity is on the lower side at 18 days.

The Rs 149 recharge is an open market one across all the 22 telecom circles, whereas the Rs 148 plan is available only in select markets.

If customers want an even lower priced prepaid plan, there’s the Rs 129 recharge that comes with 24 days validity, 2GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 300 SMSes. And if they want a slightly better prepaid plan, Vi also has a Rs 199 recharge which is an upgraded version of Rs 148 pack with 24 days validity, 24GB data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day.