Vodafone Brings Rs 39, Rs 129, Rs 199 and Rs 269 Prepaid Recharges: Check Details Here

Vodafone has now brought three more open market plans to the customers along with an entry-level prepaid plan of Rs 39 which is available only to select users. The new open market plans are Rs 129, Rs 199 and Rs 269 which are currently available to subscribers in four circles- Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, Odisha and UP East. Vodafone has unveiled these three plans today and they may launch the same ones in rest of the circles very soon. The Rs 39 All Rounder pack is currently available only to select users, but again, we’re expecting the telco to launch it as an open market plan very soon. The new open market plans are already available for recharge in the said circles. While the Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans are ordinary ones, the Rs 269 plan is an interesting one considering it offers a validity of 56 days.

Vodafone Launches Rs 129, Rs 199 and Rs 269 Open Market Plans

Vodafone is always known for launching new plans in its leadership circles and it continues even after the new tariff revision. Just when everyone thought that there are just a few tariff plans available for prepaid subscribers after the revision, Vodafone has come up with four new plans, including three open market plans. The Rs 129 prepaid recharge from Vodafone offers 2GB data, unlimited voice calling to any network without any FUP limit and 300 SMSes for 14 days. The Rs 129 plan offers similar benefits as the Rs 149 plan, but the validity is reduced to half. Comparing the two plans, we suggest you get the Rs 149 plan itself by paying just Rs 20 more than the new Rs 129 recharge.

Next up, we have the famous denomination of Rs 199. The Rs 199 Vodafone prepaid recharge now comes with 1GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calling for 21 days. This is the same Rs 219 prepaid recharge, but with reduced validity of seven days.

Lastly, we have the brand new open market plan of Rs 269, which is the best plan for Vodafone prepaid users looking for a long-term plan on a budget. Before the revision, Vodafone used to offer a Rs 299 plan that shipped benefits for 70 days and the Rs 269 offering replaces it. Vodafone is providing unlimited voice calling, 600 SMSes and a total of 4G data benefit with the Rs 269 plan; The validity of this plan is 56 days from the date of recharge.

Vodafone Rs 39 All Rounder Pack Launched as Well

Besides the three open market plans detailed above, Vodafone also came up with another All Rounder plan of Rs 39. However, do make a note that the Rs 39 All Rounder plan is available only to select users at the moment. As for the benefits, it offers full talk time value of Rs 39 and 100MB data with a validity of 28 days. The plan also offers rate cutter benefit as part of which the outgoing voice calls will be charged at 2.5 paise per second.

Vodafone Play Subscription Now Available With Prepaid Plans Over Rs 100

Another change made by Vodafone is the bundling of Vodafone Play subscription with every prepaid plan priced above Rs 100. Yes, all the prepaid plans such as Rs 129, Rs 149, Rs 199, Rs 219, Rs 249 and so on will now come with free Vodafone Play subscriptions. And the ZEE5 Premium content will also be available inside the Vodafone Play app. We have reached out to Vodafone regarding the ZEE5 Premium content and the company also confirmed that the content could be viewed without any additional charges. For the unaware, ZEE5 Premium costs Rs 999 per year and Rs 99 per month.