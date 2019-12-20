Leaked Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specs Include 48MP Triple Camera Setup and 4500mAh Battery

Highlights Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is rumoured to have a 48MP primary lens

Samsung may launch the Galaxy S10 Lite in India as well

The S10 Lite is rumoured to come with Snapdragon 855 chipset in every market

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is said to be announced in the next few weeks, but ahead of the launch, complete spec-sheet of the smartphone has been leaked online. The Lite versions of the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Note 10 have been in the news for a while now, but Samsung always stayed away from confirming the existence of these devices. Now, the Galaxy S10 Lite specs have been posted online; The leaked specs of the Galaxy S10 Lite suggest the handset will have a Full HD+ display, 48MP triple camera setup, and more importantly, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset. In addition, the Galaxy S10 Lite will have a 4500mAh battery along with support for 45W fast charging similar to the Galaxy Note 10 series.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specs Leaked: Everything You Need to Know

The Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite are two of the much-rumoured Samsung phones of late. These phones from Samsung will take on the likes of OnePlus 7T, Realme X2 Pro and other affordable flagship phones out there. The Galaxy S10 Lite is said to flaunt a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2400 resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be a Super AMOLED display and also houses the in-display fingerprint scanner.

Underneath, the Galaxy S10 Lite is said to ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, even if it reaches the Indian market. Yes, you heard it right. Samsung is planning to launch only one variant of the S10 Lite in every country and that too with the Snapdragon 855 SoC. For years now, Indian consumers have been asking for Samsung flagship phones with Snapdragon chipsets and it’s finally happening, if the Galaxy S10 Lite reaches India.

As for other details, the Galaxy S10 Lite will come in an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant. There will be a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion up to 1TB. Moving onto the cameras, the Galaxy S10 Lite will have triple camera setup on the rear side with a 48MP primary lens. Other two sensors include a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5MP macro sensor will also be present on the back. On the front side, the S10 Lite will likely offer a 32MP selfie shooter.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S10 Lite will come with Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 out of the box similar to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Lastly, the S10 Lite might feature a 4500mAh battery and will support 45W fast charging out of the box. In Germany, the S10 Lite is said to come in three colour options- Black, White and Blue, and it will start at €679.99 (approx. Rs 54,000).

Will Samsung Bring the Galaxy S10 Lite to India?

The last flagship smartphone from Samsung in India is the Galaxy Note 10. Samsung may bring the Galaxy S10 Lite to the Indian market and could start retailing at less than Rs 40,000 or around Rs 45,000. However, Samsung India did not confirm anything for now. The exact launch date of the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Note 10 Lite is unknown at the moment, but they are said to be unveiled on December 27 in Germany.