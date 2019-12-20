BSNL Mithram Plus Recharge of Rs 109 With 90 Days Plan Validity and 5GB Data Benefit Launched

BSNL already has 'Mithram' plan in Kerala, which also comes with freebies valid for a limited period and 'Plan Validity,' for a longer period

By December 20th, 2019 AT 9:43 AM
    Highlights
    • The BSNL Mithram Plus recharge has been launched in Kerala circle only
    • BSNL is offering 90 days of Plan Validity and 20 days of freebies validity with this plan
    • BSNL recently reduced validity of several plans in Kerala

    BSNL has introduced a new Mithram Plus prepaid plan of Rs 109 which offers a plan validity of 90 days and freebies validity of 20 days. The Mithram Plus plan has been priced at Rs 109 and it’s only available for prepaid users of BSNL in Kerala circle. The freebies offered by this plan does not inspire confidence, but the plan validity of 90 days will be helpful. Similar to other operators like Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio, BSNL also has service validity of prepaid account in place. For example, the Plan Validity offered by this plan is the same Service Validity on other networks. Post the plan validity of 90 days, BSNL users will have to perform another prepaid recharge to keep their account active, otherwise, the mobile number will lapse.

    BSNL Mithram Plus Plan: Pricing, Benefits and Validity Detailed

    The BSNL Mithram Plus prepaid recharge is valid only in Kerala circle at the moment. Even if BSNL decides to launch the plan in other circles, the benefits would be different and the validity would be on the higher side. As mentioned above, the Mithram Plus recharge offers a ‘Plan Validity’ of 90 days, which means your account will have a service validity of 90 days from the date of recharging the Mithram Plus plan.

    Besides the Plan Validity, the Mitram Plus plan also comes with other benefits which will be valid for 20 days. BSNL users can enjoy unlimited voice calls to any network within India including while you are in Mumbai and Delhi telecom circles. However, the voice calls will be capped at 250 minutes per day. There’s also 5GB of data benefit which will expire after 20 days.

    The Mithram Plus plan is already available for recharge in Kerala telecom circle. BSNL already has ‘Mithram‘ plan in Kerala, which also comes with freebies valid for a limited period and ‘Plan Validity,’ for a longer period.

    BSNL Reduces Validity of Various Prepaid Recharges in Kerala

    Kerala is the biggest circle for BSNL right now as the company has over 15 million subscribers. BSNL even started offering 4G services to its subscribers in Kerala since the start of 2019, and the telco already phased out the 3G network in the majority of the regions. With the private operators hiking mobile tariff prices in India, BSNL is also on the verge of doing the same. The government-owned PSU has recently reduced the validity of popular prepaid tariff plans in Kerala circle.

    BSNL’s popular Rs 187 recharge now comes with just 24 days validity in Kerala, compared to the 28 days validity in other circles. Other prepaid plans which received a validity reduction are Rs 118, Rs 153, Plan 186, Rs 399 prepaid recharge and so on. Right now, we are not sure when BSNL is going to make these changes in other circles, but we suggest you recharge the yearly pack of Rs 1,699 which offers 3GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day and 250 minutes of outgoing voice calls to any network within India for a period of 365 days.

    Also, Trai confirmed that the current 6 paise per minute IUC charges would exist for another year. Similar to Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, this move from Trai benefits BSNL as well, as the telco operates on 2G and 3G networks itself. Jio, on the other hand, will be the most disappointed operator as the telco operates entirely on VoLTE technology for voice calls.

    Reported By: Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    1
    Adil
    Adil

    Looks like BSNL will get rid of 180 day PVs like 74,75,87 and replace with 90 day PV of 109

