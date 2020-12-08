5G in India to Arrive as Soon as Pricing of the Equipment Comes Down and Devices Start Becoming Available: Sunil Mittal

Sunil Mittal in his speech said that India is well-positioned to benefit on the 5G front with all the global investments it has got in the past few months

    Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder of Bharti Airtel recently addressed the nation in the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) and said that India would be 5G ready in the next two to three years. This is because at the moment, in the Indian landscape, pricing of the spectrum and the equipment of 5G is too high and unfeasible for the industry. But he said that the pricing of the equipment would soon come down and it would help India become a 5G nation in the next two to three years — More details on the story ahead.

    Mittal Says India to be 5G Read in Next 2 to 3 Years

    Sunil Mittal, in his speech, said that India is well-positioned to benefit on the 5G front with all the global investments it has got in the past few months. But for this to happen, the prices of the equipment need to lower.

    Adding to this, he further expressed that the availability of the devices will also place a major role in the rollout of 5G in India. A very short percentage of Indian consumers hold a 5G compatible device at the moment. This number needs to increase so that a successful 5G rollout can be ensured in India.

    Mittal further said that India is well-posed in the space communications industry as well. He termed the space as the ‘next frontier of communication’. Mittal expressed that India with all of its advancements in technology in the space industry and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will ensure that advantages move in India’s favour when it comes to the space communication.

    The global pandemic has forced India towards the digitising the economy, said Mittal. He believes that within 2 to 3 years, 5G would become the standard norm in the mobile broadband space of India.

    “India has moved from a landline-centric nation to a digitally-enabled mobile broadband centric company”, said Mittal in his speech at the IMC, 2020. He also expressed a lot of excitement about Bharti Airtel stepping into the space communications industry.

    Reported By:

