LG K42 With Military Grade Body Launched in India, Check Price

LG K42 is not a new device. It has already been launched in India. But today, LG has launched another variant of the device with MIL-STD-810G US military grade build. The device is said to pass around nine different US military durability tests including temperature shock, vibration, low and high temperature, humidity and more. The device will ship with a free second-year warranty coverage which is just a bonus over its superior and tough build. It is a budget device and will give competition to multiple entry-level smartphones because of its USP and promise of being a military-grade device. Read ahead to find out about the specifications and price of the LG K42 launched today.

LG K42 Military Grade Specifications

The LG K42 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display offering an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

There is a quad-camera setup at the rear of the device which comes with a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP super-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For clicking selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP sensor at the front.

The smartphone comes with a Flash Jump Cut feature which allows the camera of the device to take up to four still images in intervals. The camera also gets the support of the Time Helper feature which blinks the flash to indicate the subject that the image is going to be captured. There is an artificial intelligence cam feature (AI) which recommends the optimal mode to the user for clicking pictures.

The device supports 4G LTE connectivity along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port for charging. There is a 4,000mAh battery inside the device, and it weighs 182 grams. There is a Game Launcher feature pre-loaded on the device to help gamers load games faster and improve performance. There is also a 3D sound engine for better sound experience and a dedicated button for activating Google Assistant.

LG K42 Military Grade Price

LG K42 Military Grade has been launched in India in a single variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It is priced Rs 10,990 for the same. The device will be selling exclusively on Flipkart from January 26, 2021. It will be available in two different colour options, namely Green and Gray. There will also be a two-year warranty on the device.