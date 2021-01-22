Signal Will Get These Features from WhatsApp Soon

Even though users have started shifting from WhatsApp to Signal, the latter doesn’t have all the former’s functionalities to compete with it yet. However, Signal is working hard behind the scenes to roll out new features similar to that of WhatsApp as quickly as possible so that the users don’t feel like they have shifted to an alien texting application. Features such as chat wallpaper, status update, animated stickers and more are slated to arrive on Signal very soon. As per a report from WABetaInfo, multiple WhatsApp like features have been found at the beta version of Signal. Read ahead to find out all about those features.

Signal New Features Which are Similar to that of WhatsApp

The first feature that has been found in the beta version of Signal is ‘Chat Wallpaper’. WhatsApp users have the convenience of setting a chat wallpaper for any particular group or private chat. This feature is soon going to make it to Signal’s stable version as well.

The second feature that’s in the beta version of Signal is ‘Status Update’. It is a basic feature but also one of the most popular features of WhatsApp. Almost every user feels like it is a handy feature to communicate with others about being active. This feature is also making its way to ‘Signal’ soon.

The third feature is ‘Animated Stickers’. One of the best features of WhatsApp is ‘Animated Stickers’. People can use them to communicate with others without the hassle of typing too much. They are also funny, which makes chatting with others interesting and exciting.

The next and the fourth feature is the support for group calls. Do note that Signal does have a group call feature already, but currently it supports up to 5 people at a time only. But very soon, that limit will be increased to eight, just like WhatsApp.

Lastly, Signal will soon get the support of ‘Group Invite Link’. Using this link users will be able to share their group’s invite link with other users so that they can join it by simply tapping on it, reducing a ton of hassle for the group admins.

While these features will make it to Signal soon, the app is still ages behind WhatsApp in terms of being feature-rich. Signal has a long way to go, and it might reach the point where WhatsApp is today, but that would take a bit of time.