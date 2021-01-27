FAU-G Garners Over 1 Million Installs on the First Day of Launch

nCore Games-developed FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards has amassed over one million installs on launch day. FAU-G was available for pre-registrations on Google Play Store since November 30. Before the launch, the game maker said it received over five million pre-registrations for FAU-G. There’s no doubt that FAU-G is on to a decent start with one million downloads, however, the game did not reach a lot of player expectations. nCore Games launched the game with only one mode- single-player campaign mode set at the Galwan Valley. Other modes such as 5v5 Team Deathmatch and Free for All are listed to be introduced soon. nCore Games also confirmed that the iOS version of FAU-G would be launched on the App Store in 3-4 months.

Did You Install FAU-G on the Launch Day?

With only Android release, FAU-G managed to have over one million installations with a rating of 4.1. The numbers sound impressive, while the actual game did not inspire a lot of confidence. The announcement of FAU-G came just after two days of PUBG Mobile’s ban in India. And the expectations were sky-high, especially those players who are waiting for PUBG Mobile India return.

Before releasing the game on Google Play Store, nCore Games did not exactly reveal what will be included at the launch. As a result, players were left disappointed. As noted, FAU-G had just a single-player campaign mode with ‘Tales from Galwan Valley’ as the core storyline. The game did have a couple of other modes listed which includes the 5v5 Team Deathmatch mode, but they weren’t available to play right away. Maybe, FAU-G will enable these modes with a forthcoming update. nCore Games earlier stated FAU-G would not have Team Deathmatch mode at the launch, but the lack of a proper multi-player mode disappointed many.

FAU-G also has in-app purchases using which players can purchase new weapons, axes and so on. FAU-G players can buy these items using their real money or via the rewards earned by playing the game. It will be interesting to see when nCore Games will enable the two disabled modes. We are not expecting it to happen anytime soon. In other news, the launch of PUBG Mobile India is still uncertain, so a lot of players will also jump into FAU-G at least to try the game.

Did you download FAU-G and how is your experience so far with the only available mode? Let us know by commenting below.