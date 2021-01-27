PUBG Mobile India Comeback Uncertain as Government Permanently Bans TikTok

PUBG Mobile India may never make a comeback as the government reportedly imposed a permanent ban on TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps. A Livemint report citing person aware of the development said the government is not satisfied with the responses received from TikTok, WeChat and other apps which were banned earlier. Hence, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued fresh notices to these apps last week. This news will probably disappoint a lot of PUBG Mobile players as they are eagerly waiting for the game to make a comeback. Earlier reports suggested that the officials at PUBG Mobile India made multiple attempts to meet the officials at MeitY to discuss the lifting of the ban on popular battle royale game.

Will PUBG Mobile Make a Comeback in India?

It has been close to five months since PUBG Mobile’s ban in India. In November, PUBG Corporation said the game is making a comeback with a different name ‘PUBG Mobile India’ and some customisations. As it turns out, PUBG Corporation did not have required permissions for a possible relaunch. Since then, there’s no update on the game’s comeback, and with every passing day, the chances are getting slim.

So far, the MeitY banned over 250 mobile apps in the country, and TikTok was part of the first list of apps banned on June 29, 2020. Now, the news of the permanent ban on TikTok and 58 other applications suggest the popular mobile game may also hold a similar fate.

PUBG Mobile India officials are actively working on bringing back the game, but the government isn’t satisfied with the responses so far. The major concern with PUBG Mobile was data security and the gameplay nature. Immediately after the ban, PUBG Corporation partnered with Microsoft Azure to host the players’ data locally.

India was the biggest market for PUBG Mobile, and if the game never makes a comeback, it will be a huge blow for PUBG Corporation. PUBG Mobile rival FAU-G was released to much fanfare yesterday and received mixed reviews from the players. FAU-G has just single-player campaign mode at the launch, while PUBG Mobile players are interested in the battle royale mode. In other news, PUBG Corporation and Krafton are currently working on PUBG Mobile 2.0 with a revamped gameplay and characters. As of this writing, there’s no update officially from PUBG India on the game’s return.