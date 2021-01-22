Exclusive: You Broadband Brings New Plans Bundled With Vodafone Idea Postpaid Service

YOU Broadband, the Vodafone Idea-owned company, has finally launched new broadband plans bundled with the telecom operator’s postpaid services. With these new plans, Vodafone Idea is looking to counter Bharti Airtel and its ‘One Airtel‘ range of plans. Available only in Surat at the moment, You Broadband’s new broadband plans offer unlimited internet with wired broadband connections alongside one Vi postpaid connection. According to the information we have, YOU Broadband introduced these plans earlier this week and the company is also planning to expand the bundled plans to other cities as well. As of this writing, YOU is providing broadband services in 22 cities, but the bundled plans are available only in Surat. Besides the new bundled plans, the ISP also introduced aggressive plans in Pune and Hyderabad cities. Read on to know more about the bundled YOU Broadband plans in detail.

YOU Broadband Plans in Surat Now Come With Vi Postpaid Service

For the unaware, YOU Broadband is a subsidiary of Vodafone Idea in India. Before the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, the former acquired YOU Broadband and is now operating the wired broadband company under the merged Vi brand.

Talking about the new combo plans, they offer 10 Mbps, 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps speeds, and the prices start at just Rs 1,500. Starting with the basic 10 Mbps plan, it comes in only one subscription priced at Rs 1,800, and the validity period if 360 days.

The 100 Mbps bundled plan costs Rs 1,500 for 90 days, Rs 3,000 for 180 days along with 15 days of extra service and Rs 6,000 for 360 days plus 30 days of free service for choosing the long-term package. The 200 Mbps broadband plan costs Rs 1,800 for 90 days, Rs 3,600 for 180 days and Rs 7,200 for 360 days. The six months and 12 months subscription of 200 Mbps plan also offers 15 days and 30 days of free service.

The best part of choosing these plans is the bundled Vi postpaid connection. Yes, the plans mentioned above come with free Vi postpaid connection with unlimited data, unlimited voice, 100 SMSes per day and Amazon Prime subscription at no extra cost. Vi seems to be bundling its Rs 649 postpaid plan with these new YOU Broadband plans.

Having said that, we are not sure about the bundling of Vi postpaid plan with the 10 Mbps plan mentioned above. The pricing of these plans is really aggressive and probably the best-bundled plans from any ISP in the country. Since these are long-term plans, the company is also waiving off installation charges.

The prices mentioned above are exclusive of taxes and an additional 18% GST will be applicable. Also, YOU Broadband is providing unlimited data (3.5TB FUP limit) with the broadband plans of 10 Mbps, 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps.