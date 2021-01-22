Vivo X60 Pro+ Officially Launched: Snapdragon 888 5G and 50MP Samsung GN1 Sensor in Tow

Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo, has officially launched its first flagship smartphone for 2021, aka the Vivo X60 Pro+. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, the X60 Pro+ is the premium smartphone in the Vivo X60 series which already has the standard Vivo X60 and the Vivo X60 Pro. The Vivo X60 and X60 Pro phones are powered by Exynos 1080 chipset. It is the fourth smartphone in the world after Xiaomi Mi 11, iQOO 7 and Samsung Galaxy S21 to ship with Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. The USP of the Vivo X60 Pro+ is the rear camera system; Similar to its predecessor, the X60 Pro+ also has a gimbal camera system with 8MP periscope camera and a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor. Other key features of the smartphone include 55W fast charging support, Android 11 and up to 12GB of RAM.

Vivo X60 Pro+: Specifications and Features

The Vivo X60 Pro+ flaunts a 6.56-inch Full HD+ E3 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and an impressive 1300 nits of brightness. At the heart of the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC with Adreno 660 GPU and octa-core CPU. The phone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0 out of the box.

This dual-SIM smartphone is fuelled by a 4200mAh battery and there’ support for 55W fast charging.

Cameras on the Vivo X60 Pro+ 5G include a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor with f/1.57 aperture, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and ZEISS T* coating for reduction of reflections in lenses. There’s a secondary 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor with 114° field-of-view (FoV), 4-axis OIS. A 32MP 50mm portrait sensor is also present on the smartphone with f/2.08 aperture. The 8MP periscope camera with OIS, 5x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom and f/3.4 aperture completes the quad-camera setup. Upfront, Vivo has added a 32MP selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.

The handset measures 9.10mm thick and weighs 190 grams. Other features of the X60 Pro+ include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Hi-Fi Audio, 5G support and a USB Type-C port.

Vivo X60 Pro+: Pricing and Availability

Vivo has launched the smartphone in China for now, but we are expecting it to debut in India and other markets very soon. The Vivo X60 Pro+ will be available in two colour options- Deep Sea Blue and Classic Orange. The 8GB+128GB model is priced at 4998 Yuan (approx. Rs 56,500) and the 12GB+256GB variant will retail for 5998 Yuan (approx. Rs 67,500). It is already up for pre-order in China and the first sale will begin on January 30.