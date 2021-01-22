Reliance Jio Rs 11 4G Voucher Now Offers 25% More Data

Reliance Jio has revised the cheapest 4G Data Voucher priced at Rs 11. The Rs 11 4G Data Voucher from Reliance Jio used to offer 800MB of data up until now. After the revision, the plan is offering 1GB of data. Besides the Rs 11 4G Data Voucher, the remaining vouchers of Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 continue to offer the same benefits as earlier. Earlier this month, we reported the removal of voice calling benefit with these 4G Data Vouchers. For the unaware, the removal of off-net voice calling charges forced Jio also to remove the off-net minutes available on the 4G Data Vouchers. The latest revision to Rs 11 voucher isn’t a bad one as consumers now get 25% more data compared to the previous benefit. The Rs 21 pack offers 2GB of data and the Rs 101 4G Data Voucher comes with 12GB of data benefit.

Reliance Jio 4G Data Vouchers: What They Offer Now?

As mentioned above, the only revision has been made to the Rs 11 4G Data Voucher. Earlier, the plan used to offer 800MB of 4G data benefit, and the revision made the plan offer 1GB of 4G data. The validity of the plan will be the same as your existing plan. Since these are just 4G Data Vouchers, you are not going to get other benefits like voice calling or SMSes.

The remaining three 4G Data Vouchers from Jio remain unchanged. The Rs 21 pack offers 2GB of 4G data, followed by the Rs 51 pack with 6GB of 4G data, and lastly, the Rs 101 pack has 12GB of data benefit on offer.

Besides these 4G Data Vouchers, Reliance Jio also has three Work from Home plans priced at Rs 151, Rs 201 and Rs 251, offering 30GB, 40GB and 50GB data benefit, respectively. Again, these Work from Home plans also will now ship with calling and SMS benefits.

Slowly, the news regarding tariff hike is fading away and Jio continues to revise its plans to provide better offerings than earlier. At the beginning of this year, Reliance Jio removed the off-net voice calling charges. This move also forced the telco to revise the 4G Data Vouchers.

The 4G Data Vouchers got a revision at the beginning of 2020 with off-net minutes being added to benefits list. The Rs 11 4G Data Voucher offered 800MB of data along with 75 non-Jio minutes. However, Jio removed the off-net calling benefit and also made the validity similar to the existing plan’s validity. These are good moves from Reliance Jio to keep the customer base unchanged.