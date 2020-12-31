Oppo Reno 5 4G Goes Official With Snapdragon 720G SoC and 44MP Selfie Camera

Oppo Reno 5 4G is the fourth smartphone in the recently unveiled Reno 5 series. Last week, Oppo launched the Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro and the Reno 5 Pro+ in China. The first three phones were 5G compatible and the latest launch- Reno 5 4G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mid-range chipset. A lot of phones in the past arrived with the Snapdragon 720G SoC and it is a capable mid-range chipset. The Oppo Reno 5 4G has been launched in Vietnam and has many similarities to the Oppo Reno 5 5G. Despite the downgrades, the Reno 5 4G appears to be a decent mid-range smartphone with features like 44MP selfie camera, 4310mAh battery and 55W fast charging. The Reno 5 5G has the Snapdragon 765G chipset underneath.
Oppo Reno 5 4G: Specifications and Features
The Reno 5 4G flaunts a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution 1080×2400 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio. The screen has a punch-hole cutout on the top left. The Reno 5 4G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone measures 7.7mm thick and weighs 171 grams. Oppo’s Reno 5 range of phones are all about thickness and lightweight, so the Reno 5 4G falls into the same category.
Oppo has added a quad-camera setup on the backside of the Reno 5 4G. The device rocks a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.7 lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Smartphone brands are replacing the portrait/depth lens with a monochrome lens, and Oppo is no different. The selfies and video calls can be attended via the primary 44MP shooter on the front that also has an 84-degree field-of-view (FOV).
Other hardware features include a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 128GB and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on the device include proximity, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, magnetometer and a gyroscope. The phone also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack.
This Android 11-laden device has a 4310mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. Other Oppo Reno 5 devices feature 65W fast charging. The device has ColorOS 11.1 on top.
The Reno 5 4G is launched in Vietnam for VND 8,690,000 (approx. Rs 27,500). It might launch in India in the coming weeks, but nothing is confirmed officially.
Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry.