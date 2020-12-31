BSNL Withdraws Multiple Prepaid Vouchers, Only 24 Denominations Made Valid



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Thursday announced the withdrawal of multiple top-up denominations priced between Rs 160 to Rs 5500. The development was shared by the BSNL Chennai circle on Thursday with the changes initially said to be effective across Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. The state-run operator introduced two new top-up denominations with BSNL also highlighting that “only 24 top-up denominations” will be made available from January 1, 2021. The two new top-up denominations introduced by BSNL are priced at Rs 5000 and Rs 6000. Further, the operator said that it would offer “full usage value” on 13 top-up denominations in the month of January, 2021, with the denominations priced between Rs 120 to Rs 6000.

BSNL Withdraws Multiple Top-up Denominations

The top-up denominations withdrawn by the operator include Rs 160, Rs 190, Rs 250, Rs 350, Rs 400, Rs 430, Rs 440, Rs 450, Rs 600 and Rs 840 vouchers. BSNL Chennai circle also highlighted that the prepaid vouchers priced at Rs 1500, Rs 2500 and Rs 5500 will also be withdrawn from Friday.

Crucially, the operator also highlighted that the new top-up denomination priced at Rs 5000 will carry a talk time value of Rs 4234.29. Further, the top-up voucher priced at Rs 6000 is said to offer Rs 5081.75 as talk value.

Similarly, the 24 top-up denominations that are only said to be available to BSNL users in the two circles include Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 30, Rs 40, Rs 50 and Rs 60. Further, the BSNL users in the region can also top-up their mobile with Rs 70, Rs 80, Rs 90, Rs 100, Rs 110, Rs 120, Rs 150, and Rs 200 vouchers. Additionally, Rs 220, Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 550, Rs 1000, Rs 1100, Rs 2000, Rs 3000, Rs 5000 and Rs 600 are the other top-up vouchers made valid in the region.

BSNL to Offer Full Usage Value on Select Vouchers

Meanwhile, the operator highlighted that the full usage value will be offered to users who recharge for Rs 120, Rs 150, Rs 200, Rs 220, Rs 300, Rs 500 and Rs 550. The top-up vouchers priced at Rs 1000, Rs 1100, Rs 2000 and Rs 3000 will also receive the full usage value in the month of January.

BSNL also highlighted that the users who top-up with the new denominations including Rs 5000 and Rs 6000 vouchers will also be provided full usage value till January 31, 2021.