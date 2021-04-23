Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro Launched in India

Xiaomi recently concluded its online event by launching multiple products, including the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi QLED TV 75-inch, Mi 11X, and Mi 11X Pro. The Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are targeted at the mid-range segment.

The Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are the rebranded versions of the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40+. Both the devices have flagship chipsets that offer powerful performance, suiting the needs of gamers. There are plenty of similarities between the two. However, some small yet key differences bring a major difference at the end pricing of both the devices. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of the Xiaomi M11X and Mi 11X Pro.

Xiaomi M11X and Mi 11X Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi M11X and Mi 11X Pro both come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display that supports 1300 nits maximum brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The display of both the devices further comes with support for HDR10+ and SGS Eye Care Certification.

The Xiaomi M11X is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Mi 11X offers up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, while the Mi 11X Pro offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Mi 11X comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. The Mi 11X Pro also has a triple camera setup at the rear, but it comes with a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 5MP macro sensor.

Both the devices are 5G supportive and pack a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W wired-fast charging and 2.5W wired reverse charging.

The frequency bands supported by both the devices are mentioned below.

Mi 11X frequency bands — 5G: sub 6G: n77/n78; 4G: FDD-LTE: Band 1,3,5,7,8; 4G: TDD-LTE: Band 38, 40, 41; 3G: WCDMA Band 1,2,5,8; and 2G: GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz.

Mi 11X Pro Frequency bands — 5G: sub 6G: n77/n78; 4G: LTE FDD: B1/3/5/7/8; 4G: LTE TDD: B38/40/41; 3G: WCDMA: B1/2/5/8; 2G: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz.

Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro Price

The Xiaomi Mi 11X has launched in two variants: 6GB+128GB for Rs 29,999 and 8GB+128GB for Rs 31,999. The Mi 11X Pro has launched launched in two variants – 8GB+128GB for Rs 39,990 and 8GB+256GB for Rs 41,999. Both the devices will be available in three colours – Cosmic Black, Celestial Silver, and Frosty White. The Mi 11X Pro’s first sale will take place on April 24, at 12 PM, and Mi 11X’s first sale will start from April 27 at 12 PM via the official website of Mi India and other retail channels of the company.

At this price range, the Xiaomi M11X becomes a strong competitor for some Galaxy A series devices and OnePlus Nord, while the Mi 11X Pro will give stiff competition to the OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus 8T as well.