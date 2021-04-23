Oppo A53s 5G Will Launch in India on April 27, All to Know

Oppo recently launched its cheapest 5G smartphone, Oppo A74 5G, in India. It launched for a price of Rs 17,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. Now Oppo has confirmed the launch of another affordable 5G smartphone in India, namely Oppo A53s 5G. This time, Oppo is looking to price the device under Rs 15,000 to attract more customers its way.

The Oppo A53s 5G is expected to be the rebranded Oppo A53 5G which launched in China in December 2020. Let’s take a look at the expected specifications and price of the device.

Oppo A53s 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo A53s 5G is expected to come with a fingerprint sensor mounted at the side of the device. The teaser poster released by the company suggests that it will don a triple-camera setup at the rear along with an LED flash in a rectangular module.

It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which would make it the second device in India after the Realme 8 5G to sport the chipset. It is worth noting that the Oppo A53 5G launched in China was powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 and had a different shape camera module at the rear. It might mean that the Indian variant of the Oppo A53 5G would come with some changes.

Oppo said that the A53s would be big on memory and high on speed. Thus we expect that it might launch with 6GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage variant. Further, the device might allow users to expand the storage with the help of an external microSD card.

The teaser shows that Oppo A53s might come with a glossy finish at the rear and in a plain blue colour. There might be one or two other colour variants of the device as well.

Oppo A53s Price (Expected)

Oppo has teased that it will bring the Oppo A53s for less than Rs 15,000 in the Indian market. That will make the Oppo A53s one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in India. The launch of the device is slated for April 27, at 12 PM. The device will sell directly through Flipkart.