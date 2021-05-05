Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Renders Leaked, May Go Into Production In July

Samsung has been on a roll in recent years, with the company increasing its competitiveness within the flagship segment, beginning with the S10E and improving upon it using the FE series of devices.

The S20 FE has become one of the most popular devices from the company, taking the fight to OnePlus and, at times, beating it at its own game. Now, the S21 FE is supposedly in the works, with a production date also having been tipped.

What Do We Know About The Samsung S21 FE

As per rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is in the works, with a production period scheduled around July. This comes after the launch of the S20 FE 5G version in India, which sported a Qualcomm processor, opting to replace it instead of using the Exynos chipsets made by the company.

This approach might be applied to the S21 FE, with the devices appearing in a staggered manner rather than at once.

Popular analyst of DisplaySearch and DSCC Ross Young tweeted on Wednesday that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may start production in July, but he refrained from offering an exact timeline for the device.

If one goes by the regular timeline from the company, the devices may be unveiled in September with a launch in October, much like the S20 FE that debuted in India in October, with the 5G variant coming in March of 2021.

Furthermore, he also leaked the colour options that will be offered for the S21 FE, with the variants being Gray, Light Green, White and Light Purple. This is all we know about the device, but, one thing is for certain, the device will be a toned-down S21 meant to take the fight to the likes of Xiaomi, OnePlus and Apple’s iPhone SE.

We can also take a look at the renders of the S21 FE, which were leaked by popular leakster @Onleaks on the Voice app. With this render, we see that the main change is with the camera bump.

The image reveals that the camera bump is protruding from the back panel rather than the metal frame, unlike other devices in the series. The body is also expected to be polycarbonate rather than glass.